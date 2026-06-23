Bills' S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Buffalo's Boisterous Newcomer Ranks No. 19 on Roster

When the Buffalo Bills remade their secondary in the 2026 NFL offseason, one of their goals was to find a running mate next to second-year breakout star Cole Bishop at safety.

The Bills took one-year fliers on a few players, but the most important one will likely be C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the team on March 12. He once led the NFL in interceptions and brings traits that Buffalo's defense sorely missed in the Sean McDermott era.

Why is Gardner-Johnson so important?

I can’t wait to see C. J. Gardner-Johnson making plays like this in a #Bills uniform. 🔥#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/CrokOxoAY3 — Bills Roundtable 🦬 (@BillsRoundtable) June 16, 2026

Gardner-Johnson has a nose for the football and can play a wide variety of positions. His 20 interceptions since he entered the NFL in 2019 are tied for sixth-most in the NFL. Also, he has logged 2,197 snaps at nickelback, 1,567 at free safety and 1,086 in the box. With the departure of longtime slot man Taron Johnson, Gardner-Johnson could be a solution.

The Bills haven't had personality on defense for a long time, and that's also what Gardner-Johnson brings to the table. He was rated the NFL's biggest trash-talker in 2023 and the most annoying player in 2024 in The Athletic's player polls.

Gardner-Johnson's antics carried into 2025, when he called out the Philadelphia Eagles for trading him to the Houston Texans before the season. McDermott's coaching style would not allow such a personality to exist in Buffalo, but Joe Brady has relayed to his team that he'll allow the players to be themselves.

Gardner-Johnson's background

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson was born on December 20, 1997 in Cocoa, Florida, about 45 minutes east of Orlando, as Chauncy Gardner Jr., and took on the last name Gardner-Johnson on December 31, 2017 to honor his stepfather, Brian Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson committed to play football at the University of Florida after he was at Cocoa High School. In his freshman season, he started the Gators' last seven games and won Outback Bowl MVP honors with two interceptions, one of them being a pick-six, against Iowa.

Gardner-Johnson finished his career with 161 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in three seasons with the Gators. The New Orleans Saints then selected him in the fourth round at No. 105 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

After three seasons in New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2022 season, and he would go on to lead the NFL with six interceptions that season. He then played for four different teams within the next three seasons, most recently the Chicago Bears, before joining Buffalo.

The rest of the Top 25 so far

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22