Former NFL Player, Bills Believe This DT Will Make Massive Jump Under Jim Leonhard

Buffalo Bills’ second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker, whom fans have yet to really hear much from through the media this offseason, had himself quite the rookie year in Western New York last season.

After being selected in the fourth round at pick No. 109 by the Bills out of the University of Kentucky in April 2025, Walker started 16 of 17 games in the regular season during his inaugural NFL campaign, as well as both of Buffalo’s playoff matchups in January.

In total, the 6-foot-7, 331-pound Detroit, Michigan, native finished the regular season with 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack.

He topped things off by recording six tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception—yes, an interception—in the playoffs combined between Buffalo’s wild-card and divisional round matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos while being on the field for 66.4% of the defensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

His one previously mentioned “postseason pick” was the first by a Bills’ defensive lineman since Phil Hansen did so in the 1992 playoffs.

DEONE WALKER INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/LbPwRuCCp4 — Big Blue Carti (@BigBlueCarti) January 17, 2026

Walker was pleased with pleasantly surprising rookie year, but sees room for growth

As a whole—both in the regular season and in the playoffs—his play was impressive, to say the least, and it was fairly consistent.

But, Walker—and the Bills—want more.

“I am happy with the way I played (last year),” Bills’ defender Deone Walker said in an interview on One Bills Live with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker, as well as fellow second-year defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, on May 21.

“I put a lot of my success onto our vets, onto the coaching staff, and everything that they did for me to get me ready for—week in (and) week out—helping me prepare for each game. And, (now) what we’re really looking for—for me (to do)—is just take the next step.

Buffalo Bills veteran LB Shaq Thompson (45), DT Deone Walker (96), and DT T.J. Sanders (98) react to a defensive stop during first-half action at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“How can I get better? How can I . . . be a three-down player? How can I just be out on the field more? How can I be there and still be at my top-maximum percentage of output, you know?

“So, I feel like that’s the biggest thing for us, or for me (this season).”

With that said, even if he thinks he can improve, it was still an incredible rookie showcase from the one-time Cass Technical High School star, nonetheless.

From the moment that he first stepped foot on the field in September in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in Week One at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to the time that he last stepped off it at Empower Field at Mile High in Buffalo’s overtime divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado, in January this past postseason, Walker was dominant.

There’s no denying that.

Dec .21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) applies pressure on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half of an NFL game at Huntington Bank Field last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diving Deeper Into Walker’s Rookie Stats Prove Bills Got a Steal in Middle Rounds

And, what’s even more impressive is that his stats look better when you pull the curtain back just a little bit more.

According to StatMuse, the former Kentucky Wildcat standout’s eight tackles for loss led all rookie defensive tackles last year, including former University of Michigan and current Cleveland Browns’ defensive lineman Mason Graham, who was the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In totality, the ever important defensive benchmark landed Walker behind only Dallas Cowboys’ EDGE rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (9), Seattle Seahawks’ safety Nick Emmanwori (9), Atlanta Falcons’ EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. (10), and Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Carson Schwesinger (11), who—if fans didn’t already know—was the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Aug. 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, keeping all of that in mind, it’s very easy to see that Walker has quickly cemented himself amongst some elite company in his rookie class.

But, it really shouldn’t come as much of a shock to anyone.

The now 22-year-old Walker—selected 76 picks after Schwesinger and 104 picks after the aforementioned Graham—was once thought to be a possible top-10 pick by some pundits around the NFL landscape before he declared for the draft and wound up sliding to Buffalo in the middle rounds.

Health was seen as hindrance for Bills’ DT heading into draft two years ago

The talent is all right there for Walker.

It’s always been a matter of his health and staying on the field: the Michigander turned Western New Yorker has dealt with discomfort issues since college that stem from a recently discovered pars defect—or stress fracture in the lower back—that began to really start aggravating him as a junior at Kentucky.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to scramble away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, since joining Buffalo, those issues have (knock on wood, Bills Mafia) since subsided.

And, now?

After the year he put up as a rookie in a somewhat tame Sean McDermott defense, Walker—as well as respected national pundits like ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Louis Riddick—believe there’s major potential this season for the now 22-year-old defensive lineman to wreak even more havoc in Year Two, especially in a 3-4 scheme like new Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard appears to favor, which may actually be better suited toward his unique skillset of being a gigantic dancing bear who’s capable of moving all over a defensive front.

It’s tape grinding season in the #NFL and I love it.



Currently watching #Bills DL and thinking about the transition from the 43 to the 34.



I’m excited AF about what Deone Walker could become in year 2 after watching his cutups from a year ago. Made some INCREDIBLY athletic… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 2, 2026

Walker, Bills planning a bigger role for the young defender in Year Two

“I’m playing everywhere. A lot of us are playing everywhere. . . .We don’t want to hold anybody to just one position anymore,” Walker added in an interview with former Bills’ center Eric Wood earlier this offseason on his Wood’s Centered on Buffalo podcast.

“If I can play four (4i), I’m playing four. If I can play three (3-tech), I’m playing three. If I can—if I need to play zero—I’m playing zero, you know?

First-year Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard claps his hands to encourage his players during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, it doesn’t matter.”

That’s certainly a great mindset to have. And, it’s scary to think what’s to come this upcoming season isn’t it, Bills Mafia? I mean, at least for opposing offenses.

Watch out, NFL.

Oct. 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) during the second half of an NFL game last season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonhard might be dialing up something extra special in the laboratory this offseason for Walker. And, outside observers like Riddick are apparently on high alert for more destructiveness on the gridiron in just a few short weeks from the lineman.

And, with the pads coming on in practice at training camp this week, fans should be, too.

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