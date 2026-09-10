NFL Insider Shines Spotlight on Deone Walker as Hype Continues to Build For Bills' NT

Two of the keys to the Buffalo Bills' improvement on defense this season is a pair of 2025 NFL Draft picks taking a second-year leap.

Those two draft picks are defensive linemen T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker, both of whom are going to start in Buffalo.

One of those two players specifically is drawing attention from an NFL insider ahead of the 2026 campaign.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned Walker in the section of an article highlighting players who could "come out of nowhere in Week 1 and make an impact all season."

Fowler notes that the Bills have "big plans" for Walker, who he thinks could emerge as a real leader for Buffalo's defense.

"The Bills have big plans for second-year nose tackle Deone Walker, who could become a young leader for a defensive front that needs it," Fowler writes.

Deone Walker's rookie season

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Walker had some growing pains in his first year in the NFL, as all rookies do, he was solid overall, and so much so that he garnered a nod on the 2025 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Walker finished with 39 tackles, including eight for loss, one sack, four QB hits and 16 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus, and Walker showed chops in the run game with 20 stops.

The Kentucky product was also a menace in the playoffs, when he had a pair of pass break-ups and an interception in two contests.

Deone Walker primed for big 2026 season

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't just take Fowler's word for it. We've seen the signs that Walker is going to be even better in 2026.

For starters, the 6-foot-7, 331-pound lineman has displayed extra dedication this offseason by cutting some weight, which brings him down from the 345 pounds he was last season.

The hope is Walker's transformation will increase his odds of avoiding injuries and help him stay on the field for more snaps.

Another reason for excitement is the Bills' switch to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, which will shift Walker into the nose tackle position he's perfectly suited for.

One more tangible sign of Walker's progress came in the first preseason game, when he absolutely dominated.

In just 10 snaps versus the Carolina Panthers, which were his only preseason snaps, Walker posted three tackles, including one for loss, two pressures, one sack, and three run stops.

If that is any indication, Walker is going to be a real problem for opposing offenses this season.

Along with Walker, Sanders has also enjoyed a solid offseason and if they can carry that into the regular season, the Bills could have quite the formidable defensive line when you also include Ed Oliver.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —