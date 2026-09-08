Buffalo Bills' Week 1 Depth Chart Answers Eight Questions Heading into Sunday Opener

It matches the On SI prediction in all but one spot.

The lone difference between the Buffalo Bills' opening week depth chart and our Week 1 projection lies at punt returner.

While we think the Bills will elevate Greg Dortch from the practice squad to handle punt return duties on gameday, the team's depth chart can list only players from the active 53-man roster. As a result, Buffalo has starting slot cornerback Dee Alford as its first-team punt returner.

In addition to the first-team punt returner, here are seven observations from the depth chart released by the Bills heading into their September 13 opener on the road against the Houston Texans.

Bills' Week 1 Media Depth Chart 👀



[@BuffaloBillsPR] pic.twitter.com/WTVSB9mRk7 — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) September 8, 2026

Keon Coleman retains starter status

The competition for WR3 status began in the spring with veteran Josh Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell battling Coleman, who was coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign.

As it turns out, Coleman, a 2024 second-round draft pick, is listed as one of the Bills' first-team wide receivers alongside reliable Khalil Shakir and new addition DJ Moore, who appears poised for a huge season.

Meanwhile, Palmer is listed as Coleman's backup on the unofficial depth chart. It's worth noting that Bell is slotted behjnd Moore as opposed to backing up Shakir in the slot.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates catching a touchdown with Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end hierarchy unveiled

While veteran Dawson Knox has been the TE1 in terms of snap share over the past three seasons, it's Dalton Kincaid who is listed on the first team when only one tight end lines up in the formation.

Blocking extraordinaire Jackson Hawes is the third-teamer, and Buffalo isn't afraid to deploy all three at once.

Instead of keeping a fullback on the roster, the Bills have a fourth tight end in the mix this year as Keleki Latu graduates from the practice squad.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) stand for the National Anthem prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alec Anderson anointed LG starter

Starting out as the slight favorite due to organizational familiarity, Anderson prevailed in the competition to replace free agent departure David Edwards.

Eclipsing veteran Austin Corbett, Anderson won the starting left guard role coming out of training camp. Corbett, who was the starting right guard for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, is on the second team as Anderson's immediate backup.

Seventh-round rookie Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who performed well this past summer, is the backup to starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams listed over rookie ILB

In order to earn the starting inside linebacker spot next to Terrel Bernard, who was just voted a team captain for the third year in a row, Williams had to hold off a challenge from fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

The Bills carry only four inside linebackers, listing Elarms-Orr behind Williams while Joe Andreessen backs up Bernard.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How the five cornerbacks stack up

Buffalo has five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, but only three of them are natural boundary options.

Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston are listed as the starting outside cornerbacks. Second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun is listed behind Hairston. Meanwhile, starting slot cornerback Dee Alford is expected to back up Benford on the outside, if needed.

Fifth cornerback Jordan Hancock is listed as the backup nickel option.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Johnson's double role

In addition to being the third running back listed, Johnson will again handle kick returner duties alongside All-Pro Ray Davis.

Johnson, who has become the team's third-down running back, should see his share of carries and targets out of the backfield as well.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball to running back Ty Johnson (26) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive line arrangement

Buffalo's switch to a 3-4 base defense requires three down linemen in the formation. The Bills elected to roster six big bodies to rotate through the defensive front.

As expected, behemoth Deone Walker, who can slide into different spots, is the first-team nose tackle. He's flanked by veteran Ed Oliver and sophomore TJ Sanders.

Recently-signed veteran Greg Gaines is listed as the backup nose tackle while DeWayne Carter appears as a second-team defensive end. Landon Jackson, a 2025 third-rounder, is the other second-team occupant.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) while throwing the ball during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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