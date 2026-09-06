Bills Bringing More Youthful Energy to Defense Than Anyone in NFL
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The Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of a new era taking shape in Western New York.
A youth movement under 36-year-old Bills’ head coach Joe Brady—the youngest lead man currently in the National Football League—has ensued on Buffalo’s roster this summer and is about to spring into action this fall starting in September.
Dawning of a new age for Bills
It's time for the next chapter of Bills’ football under Brady, first-year NFL defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers to be written.
Will it finish with a fairytale ending? Or is there a different, unbridled twist on the horizon for Brady and Co.?
Bills Mafia certainly hopes it’s the former, but it won’t be long until everyone around the league finds out what’s in store for Western New York’s favorite football franchise for the 2026-2027 campaign.
Buffalo’s defense is youthful, but also hopeful
Given comments from players like recent free-agent signing Bradley Chubb earlier in the offseason, as well as second-year starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston just as recent as last week, there’s optimism growing within the locker room in Western New York that the defense will finally be a help—not a hindrance—to quarterback Josh Allen and Brady’s offense.
One reason for that increased enthusiasm?
Well, just as Brady is the youngest head coach in the league, the defensive unit under Leonhard on the opposite side of the ball is also the youngest out of the 32 NFL franchises, at least in terms of the depth chart’s supposed starters.
In a recent data chart put out by SFdata9ers, which is an account provides analytical insights on X, the current average age for one of Buffalo’s starting defenders is said to be just 25.99 years old.
Philadelphia (26.20), Cleveland (26.63), Arizona (26.65), and San Francisco (26.76) round out the top-five.
Keeping that all in mind, will the youngsters be able to yield better results for Buffalo’s defense compared to seasons of the recent past?
Plan is for young defenders to provide spark this upcoming season
Especially last year, where the unit depended on elder statesmen like cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and EDGE rusher Joey Bosa to be key contributors for the majority of the five-month stretch in 2025.
Neither of those players listed, whose collective average age is 32.4 years old, is even on an NFL roster so far this fall.
So, we’ll see.
For comparative purposes, the oldest defense heading into 2026 is the Pittsburgh Steelers with an average starter age of 28.94 years old: nearly three full years above Buffalo’s.
Needless to say, it’s clear to see that swapping out spunk for sageness was one of the first orders of business for Joe Brady and Jim Leonhard on that side of the ball for 2026.
Will it pay off with a certain special date on Valentine’s Day in February 2027?
Bills’ fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community, are about to find out in short order.
Hold on tight, folks.
The opening tilt down in Houston is only one week away.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports