Joey Bosa's SoCal mansion up for sale as Bills' star gets comfortable in Southtowns
After spending the first nine years of his NFL career in Southern California, Joey Bosa took a leap of faith by joining the Buffalo Bills more than 2,200 miles away in Western New York.
While it's a major change, it's turning out to be a welcomed one for the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end.
“It's been a really pleasant surprise, you know, getting to know Buffalo, living in Orchard Park. It's been beautiful," said Bosa at the starting of training camp in July. "I have a yard. I have space to live, and my dog can run around we got families of geese in the backyard that we've been following for the past few months now, so it's just been fun. My fiance loves it."
Bosa and his wife-to-be apparently love Western New York life so much that they are willing to officially cut ties with their former home. Front Office Sports has reported that a new real estate listing in Los Angeles's Westport Heights belongs to the 30-year-old Bosa.
SoCal property listing
The home, which is on sale for $3.695 million, is listed by the Stephanie Younger Group. Potential buyers are implored to "call former Charger Joey Bosa's extraordinary residence your own."
The listing for the five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion describes the property as "an unparalleled architectural masterpiece" that "blends contemporary sophistication with refined elegance."
Bosa embraces Buffalo life
Since signing a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million, Bosa has delivered for the Bills. The starting edge rusher hasn't missed a game, playing 68 percent of defensive snaps. He has already forced four fumbles and totaled 2.0 sacks.
If Bosa's performance is any indication, the grizzled veteran is enjoying small-town life in the Southtowns.
“It just feels like home now," said Bosa back in August.
