Signs point to Buffalo Bills' star pass rusher missing Week 14 vs. Bengals

It’s looking more likely that the Buffalo Bills will be without their top edge rusher in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joey Bosa exited the Bills’ Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half due to a hamstring injury and did not return, casting doubt upon his status for Buffalo’s next game, vs. the Bengals.

And on Tuesday, the Bills made a roster move that appears to have increased the likelihood that Bosa will be absent on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills brought back edge rusher Andre Jones Jr. to their practice squad for his second stint with the team this season. Jones Jr. was previously signed to the team’s practice squad on Aug. 28 but was subsequently released on Nov. 25, when Buffalo welcomed Shaq Lawson back for another go-around.

While Jones Jr. is unlikely to appear in a game for the Bills anytime soon, bringing him back to the practice squad could indicate that the team may feel the need to add bodies at a position where Bosa may be expected to miss at least a week due to injury.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Bosa was seen by reporters walking gingerly about the Bills’ postgame locker room. WKBW sports director Matt Bové reported on a recent episode of It's Always Gameday in Buffalo that, while Bosa did not need assistance while moving around after the game, the hindrance caused by his hamstring injury was apparent.

Jones Jr. joins Lawson and Morgan Fox, whom the team signed on Nov. 12, as the three Bills’ practice-squad edge rushers. If Bosa cannot play on Sunday, Fox or Lawson would be candidates to receive their first practice-squad elevation of the season.

Along with Bosa's injury, the Bills are dealing with a couple of other significant injuries at the position, leaving them depleted on the edge defensively. Michael Hoecht is out for the season due to an Achilles injury, and Landon Jackson is out indefinitely due to a knee ailment.

