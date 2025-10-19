Bills have legitimate internal options to address all three positions of weakness
In 2023, the Buffalo Bills traded for cornerback Rasul Douglas prior to the deadline. Last season, they acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper for the stretch run.
Now, with the November 4 trade deadline approaching, the Bills have needs at cornerback, wide receiver and safety.
While Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is likely to be active on the phones, it's unlikely that he'll be able to address all three positions of weakness via trade.
The most realistic scenario involves Buffalo replacing underperforming players at CB, WR and S by pulling two proven veterans off the practice squad and activating a first-round rookie off Injured Reserve.
WR Gabe Davis
Davis's health remains a mystery as he sits on practice squad Injured Reserve due to the meniscus injury he suffered midway through the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If and when Davis receives medical clearance, the Bills would be wise to trot him out there to see what he can do.
Buffalo's former fourth-round pick is only 26 years old, and he's a perfect for the offense due to his blocking ability and rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. Davis accounted for 16.7 yards per catch and 6.7 touchdowns per season over his four years as a Bill. I can confidently proclaim that he's an instant upgrade over both Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore.
S Jordan Poyer
The 34-year-old Poyer was active for the first time as a gameday practice squad elevation in Week 6. He spelled Cole Bishop at one point, looking more than capable during his 18 defensive snaps.
With Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve, the Bills should sign Poyer to the 53-man roster and consider starting him over a flailing Taylor Rapp. Even at this advanced stage of his career, Poyer may be able to perform better than Rapp both in the box and back in coverage.
CB Maxwell Hairston
It's unfair to expect Hairston to seamlessly take over as the starter, especially considering all of the developmental reps he's missed due to his knee injury, but the inexperienced rookie may be the best CB2 option moving forward.-
Even if the Bills decide to replace the struggling Tre'Davious White with Hairston, it can't realistically happen for at least a few more weeks. One has to think that Hairston, who has been out since late July, will need the entire 21-day activation window to get himself up to speed.
