Toronto Blue Jays' World Series return creates good Super Bowl omen for Buffalo Bills
"Jurassic Park" was the highest grossing film of the year back when it last happened. The Montreal Expos were still a thing, and baseball was still one year away from its Fall Classic-canceling strike.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars had yet to play an NFL game, and the Buffalo Bills were at their height.
The year was 1993, and it's the last time the Toronto Blue Jays earned a World Series berth prior to clinching the 2025 ALCS crown by winning a Game 7 on Monday night.
While the Bills publicly congratulated their baseball-playing neighbors to the north, whose Triple AAA team is housed in Buffalo, it seems like an appropriate time to remember that 1993 was also the last time the Bills played on their sport's grandest stage.
The 1993 Bills defied the odds to earn a fourth consecutive Super Bowl berth. In another tie between yesteryear and present day, Buffalo out-classed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Rich Stadium to clinch a bid to Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta. For the second year in a row, the Bills faced the Dallas Cowboys in the Big Game.
1993 World Series matchup
Meanwhile, a few months earlier, the Blue Jays secured their second straight World Series title thanks to Joe Carter's walkoff home run against Philadelphia Phillies' reliever Mitch Williams in Game 6.
Blue Jays' infielder Paul Molitor was the World Series MVP after hitting .500 and slugging 1.000 with eight RBI and 10 runs over six games. Other notable names on Toronto's roster were the late Rickey Henderson, Hall-of-Famer Roberto Alomar, MLB batting champ John Olerud and five-time All-Star Tony Fernandez.
1993's top song by familiar artist
For those wondering, the late Whitney Houston, who so memorably sang the National Anthem for Super Bowl XXV, topped the music charts in 1993 with "I Will Always Love You" from "The Bodyguard" soundtrack.
How it ended for Bills
The Bills produced seven Pro Bowl selections in 1993, represented in Honolulu by RB Thurman Thomas, WR Andre Reed, OT Howard Ballard, DE Bruce Smith, LB Cornelius Bennett, CB Nate Odomes and ST Steve Tasker. At that time, the Pro Bowl was held one week after the Super Bowl.
After posting a 13-6 lead at halftime in Atlanta, the Bills ran out of gas and lost their most-recent Super Bowl appearance to the Cowboys, 30-13, nearly 32 years ago.
It hasn't happened for a long time, but the Blue Jays are proof that it can eventually happen again.
