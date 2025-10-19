Bills' offensive coordinator vows to 'figure it out' sans any WR additions
Maybe he's overrating his own coaching ability, or maybe he truly believes in the talent at his disposal.
Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady isn't publicly banging the drum for a wide receiver addition, and it doesn't seem that he's doing it behind the scenes either.
Despite the pedestrian production from Buffalo's receiving corps through the season's first six weeks, Brady doubled down on his "guys."
"I think you guys think I'm lying to you guys when I say that I'm good with our guys. I have confidence," said Brady one day after the 24-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Outside of Josh Palmer, who left early in the second quarter due to injury, Bills' wide receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore totaled nine receptions for 71 yards on 18 targets — hardly good enough to consistently win in the NFL.
"Look, we've lost two games. It should feel, at least from the outside, it should feel like the sky is falling, right? There's got to be a level of urgency. We're not okay with how we've played," said Brady.
Still, the offensive coordinator insists that the Bills' WR talent is more than enough, and he has the 2024 season to prove it. Last year, Brady's "everybody eats" offense ranked second amongst NFL leaders in scoring average.
"We're going to figure it out because we're going to dive into it. We're going to come up with solutions and, kind of hit the ground running again," said Brady. "As long as there's 11 guys in the huddle, man, I'm going to have all the faith and the confidence in the guys that we have. I don't blink. Injuries are going to happen."
As for injuries, Palmer is officially week to week. Meanwhile, Curtis Samuel, who missed the Week 6 loss due to neck and rib issues, is trending toward availability after the bye.
Bills' WRs thru 6 weeks
Khalil Shakir
6 games, 25 receptions (34 targets), 268 yards, 2 TD
Keon Coleman
6 games, 24 receptions (35 targets), 237 yards, 2 TD
Josh Palmer
6 games, 14 receptions (20 targets), 234 yards, 0 TD
Curtis Samuel
2 games, 3 receptions (4 targets), 35 yards, 1 TD
Tyrell Shavers
6 games, 5 receptions (10 targets), 51 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Moore
5 games, 4 receptions (7 targets), 64 yards, 1 rush TD
