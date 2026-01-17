Sean McDermott's questionable strategy leads to Bills' costly gaffe vs. Broncos

Last week, Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was criticized for scoring too soon. If his team doesn't make a second-half rally in Denver, he'll be harpooned for trying to score too late.

Capping a disastrous end to the first half at Mile High, the Bills gave up a late field goal to fall into a 20-10 deficit against the Broncos. Denver scored 10 points in the half's final 22 seconds.

MORE: Seldom-used WR scores Bills' first TD vs. Broncos on familiar playoff catch

After Lil'Jordan Humphrey's touchdown catch gave the Broncos a 17-10 lead, the Bills took over the ball with everyone expecting them to take a knee and head to the locker room. With only 16 seconds remaining and Buffalo with no timeouts - and getting the ball to start the second half - there seemed to be a lot of risk and little reward to running another play.

Last week against the Jaguars, McDermott called for quarterback Josh Allen to score a touchdown with plenty of time remaining for Jacksonville to drive for a game-tying field goal. This time he allowed Allen to drop back for a pass.

Broncos ball!



What a break before the half 😳



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/317eodiE90 — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

Explained McDermott before heading to the locker room, "Trying to be aggressive and give us one shot. Trying to get a play and get out of bounds ... if it wasn't there throw it out of bounds. We gotta take care of the ball."

But, uncharacteristically, Allen didn't. Committing a turnover for the first time in his last seven playoff games, he scrambled up the middle but fumbled when hit from behind by Denver's Pro Bowl pass-rusher Nik Bonitto.

MORE: Did controversial Sean McDermott decision risk Bills' Wild Card win over Jaguars?

Bills' offensive lineman Nik Bonitto fell on the loose ball, but it squirted free and was recovered by Denver's Devon Key. Wil Lutz capitalized on the gaffe with a 50-yard field goal to stun the Bills heading into halftime.

The Bills moved the ball at will in the first half, but had drives stopped by fumbles from their two stars: running back James Cook and Allen.

The Bills who lost their last five playoff games when trailing at halftime, fumbled again to start the second half to fall into an even deeper hole at 23-10.

Bills-Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —