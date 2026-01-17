Bills' key running back unavailable again, gives way to legend's son vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills will contest their second consecutive playoff game without the services of running back Ty Johnson.

Still on the shelf after injuring his ankle in the January 4 regular season finale, Johnson has been scratched for the January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos. For the second week in a row, the versatile running back carried a questionable tag into the game but will have to watch from the sideline.

Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard, who was also questionable, is amongst the Bills' seven inactives on Saturday. As expected, safety Jordan Poyer and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston are also unavailable.

Offensive tackle Tylan Grable, fourth tight end Keleki Latu and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis round out the Bills' inactives as healthy scratches for the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What Johnson's absence means

In last year's wild-card win over the Broncos, Johnson made an amazing 24-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone. In addition to his production as a third-down back, Johnson's special teams prowess will be missed by the Bills on Saturday.

The veteran's absence creates another opportunity for second-year practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr., who made his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11. Gore, who has been the Bills' leading rusher each of the past two summers, is the son of legendary rusher Frank Gore, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in his first year of eligibility.

The younger Gore played only four snaps in the 27-24 road win over Jacksonville, making one six-yard reception.

Bills' Inactives (Divisional Round)

LB Terrel Bernard



OT Tylan Grable



CB Maxwell Hairston



RB Ty Johnson



TE Keleki Latu



S Jordan Poyer



DT Phidarian Mathis

