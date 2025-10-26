Bills Central

Potentially worrisome injury sustained by Bills' starter in Week 8 win over Panthers

A Bills' offensive lineman was seen grabbing his wrist during the win over Carolina and was later seen headed for the X-Ray room.

Alex Brasky

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The injuries have piled up for the Buffalo Bills this season.

Following a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Bills may have received some tough news on another starter who sustained an apparent injury.

O'Cyrus Torrence
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence was seen clutching his wrist during Sunday’s game against the Panthers, and reporters later witnessed him entering the team’s X-Ray room postgame, per the Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.

Torrence spoke with WUFO Sports’ Muki Hawkins after Sunday’s game and did not appear to be inhibited by a wrist injury and was in good spirits. With that said, his status will be worth monitoring on Monday afternoon when Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media.

O'Cyrus Torrence
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) blocks New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Torrence did not miss a snap during Sunday’s win, helping pave the way for running back James Cook, who recorded a career-high 216 yards rushing and a couple of rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo’s starting front five has been one of the healthiest units in football in recent seasons, with Torrence at the forefront of the group’s success since he was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Torrence is to miss any time, that would likely lead to either Alec Anderson or Sedrick Van Pran-Granger getting the call to fill in for the Bills’ starter.

