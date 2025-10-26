Potentially worrisome injury sustained by Bills' starter in Week 8 win over Panthers
The injuries have piled up for the Buffalo Bills this season.
Following a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Bills may have received some tough news on another starter who sustained an apparent injury.
RELATED: Bills lose star defender to injury during Week 8 matchup vs Panthers
Starting right guard O’Cyrus Torrence was seen clutching his wrist during Sunday’s game against the Panthers, and reporters later witnessed him entering the team’s X-Ray room postgame, per the Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.
Torrence spoke with WUFO Sports’ Muki Hawkins after Sunday’s game and did not appear to be inhibited by a wrist injury and was in good spirits. With that said, his status will be worth monitoring on Monday afternoon when Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media.
MORE: Rapid reaction to Buffalo Bills' blowout Week 8 win over Carolina Panthers
Torrence did not miss a snap during Sunday’s win, helping pave the way for running back James Cook, who recorded a career-high 216 yards rushing and a couple of rushing touchdowns.
Buffalo’s starting front five has been one of the healthiest units in football in recent seasons, with Torrence at the forefront of the group’s success since he was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
If Torrence is to miss any time, that would likely lead to either Alec Anderson or Sedrick Van Pran-Granger getting the call to fill in for the Bills’ starter.