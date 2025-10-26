Bills lose star defender to injury during Week 8 matchup vs Panthers
The Buffalo Bills are running all over the Carolina Panthers during their Week 8 showdown on Sunday, with James Cook giving them an early lead. Their defense is also playing well, with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa each recording turnovers in the first half of the game.
Unfortunately, not all of the news has been good for Buffalo. During a late drive in the second half, star defensive tackle Ed Oliver went down to the ground and landed hard on his left arm.
He met with athletic trainers on the bench before heading into the blue medical tent. Oliver wasn't in the tent long before heading back to the locker room.
Shortly after he left the field, Oliver was ruled out for the game with a bicep injury.
Injuries have been an issue for Ed Oliver this season
Oliver has missed three games already this season after suffering an ankle injury in practice in September. He returned for his second game of the year against Atlanta, making this his third appearance.
When Oliver is in the lineup, the Bills' defense is much better. That was clear when he recorded a sack on the opening drive. That came on the first third-down for Carolina, forcing an early punt.
For Oliver, it was his third sack of the season, giving him one in each game he's played in.
Ed Oliver not the only Bills DT ailing
Buffalo is now down both their starting defensive tackles. In addition to Oliver, DaQuan Jones is out, with this being his second game missed.
Jones suffered a calf injury during pregame warm ups ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and has now missed his second game of the season. With them out, the Bills will turn to rookie Deone Walker and veteran Jordan Phillips.
