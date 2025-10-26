Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers
During last week's Bye the Buffalo Bills' went back to school. Old-school.
After committing five turnovers and 19 penalties in their two losses before the break, the Bills have come out in Carolina on Sunday with a back-to-the-basics game plan. So far, so good.
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen puts perfect record off back-to-back losses on line vs. Panthers
In the first quarter alone, running back James Cook carried nine times for 79 yards against the Panthers' defense. He rushed for more than 100 yards three times in Buffalo's 4-0 start, but averaged only 16 carries for 68 yards in the two losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Early in the second quarter, Cook took a hand-off and went through left guard almost untouched for a 64-yard touchdown for a 12-3 lead. Through a quarter-and-a-half of football, Cook already has a season-high 146 yards. His career-high for a game is 179.
On Buffalo's first two drives, Cook ran them into the Red Zone before sacks of Josh Allen forced two field goals and only a 6-0 lead. The Bills ran 10 times and threw nine times on their first two drives, a clear tweak in an aggressive game plan that had seen Allen throw 57 times in the back-to-back losses.
Bills' Cook with old recipe
Head coach Sean McDermott is no stranger to bye-week improvements, as he is 8-0 with the Bills coming out of the off week. Allen has never endured a three-game losing streak as Buffalo's quarterback, going 7-0 after consecutive losses with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The Panthers came up empty on their first two possessions. One ended with an Ed Oliver sack and the other a fumble recovery by Christian Befored at Buffalo's 16-yard line.
MORE: Sean McDermott's eye-popping record coming off Bye gives Bills hope for quick rebound
The Bills are seemingly in control of the game, but obviously need to keep doing what's working and feeding Cook.
