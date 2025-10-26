4 winners & 2 losers in Buffalo Bills blowout win vs. Panthers Week 8
The Buffalo Bills ended their two-game losing streak with an exclamation point. They were dominant in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, winning 40-9.
Carolina came in riding a three-game winning streak, but never got rolling against the Bills. They were without starting quarterback Bryce Young, but it likely wouldn't have mattered with the way Buffalo's defensive line was playing.
Now at 5-2, the Bills have to feel much better about themselves. They'll now turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs, who they host in Week 9, but we'll take a look back at this one with the winners and losers from Week 8.
Winner: Greg Rousseau, EDGE
Carolina was on the move during their second drive of the game until Greg Rousseau made a huge play. As Andy Dalton was scrambling inside the 20, Rousseau caught up to him and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Christian Benford. That ended the Panthers' 52-yard drive, which was sure to end in points.
Rousseau added a sack later in the game, which might quiet some of the criticism that has surrounded him this season.
Loser: Ray Davis, RB
With this game being a blowout, the Bills turned to their backups early in the fourth quarter. That meant Ray Davis got the most carries in a game since their Week 2 win over the Jets. Unfortunately, he didn't take advantage of the opportunity.
Davis averaged fewer than two yards per attempt, running for just 16 yards on nine carries. After going for 442 yards as a rookie, Davis now has just 46 after seven games.
Winner: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
Late in the second quarter, the Panthers were trying to put some points on the board to cut into the 12-3 Buffalo lead. They weren't able to do this thanks to A.J. Epenesa, who picked off a pass right after the two-minute warning.
He was tackled at the one-yard line, allowing Josh Allen to get into the end zone, extending the lead to 19-3. The entire defensive line deserves praise for their play, but this play was the one that stood out as the most impressive.
Loser: Keon Coleman, WR
Joshua Palmer was ruled out of this one, meaning there would be more targets available for the remaining wide receivers. This was a perfect opportunity for Keon Coleman to get back on track after falling off since Week 1.
That didn't happen as he managed just three catches for 30 yards, with one of his receptions coming in garbage time. It's been a rough season for Coleman, who was tabbed a breakout candidate all offseason. He now enters Week 9 with six consecutive games with 45 yards or fewer.
Winner: Khalil Shakir, WR
While Coleman couldn't take advantage of the absence of Palmer, Khalil Shakir did. He led the team in targets and caught six passes for 88 yards. Most of his damage was done after the catch, including an impressive catch-and-run for a 54-yard touchdown.
Coleman continues to be Josh Allen's favorite target, and today he showed why that's the case.
Winner: James Cook, RB
James Cook got off to a hot start, gaining 38 yards on just four carries during the first drive. He was taken off the field after three consecutive carries, and the offense completely stalled, leading to a field goal from Matt Prater.
Cook kept rolling in the first half, going for 153 yards in the first half, led by a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Cook added a 21-yard touchdown in the second half, crossing the 200-yard mark in the process. He finished with 216 yards and might have threatened the record if the Bills hadn't had a huge lead and taken their foot off the gas at the end of the game.
