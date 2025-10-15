Bills NFL power rankings round-up Week 7: Buffalo tumbles after ugly loss to Falcons
The Buffalo Bills will enter Week 7 of the 2025 season on a two-game losing streak after dropping their Week 6 contest to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-14.
It was just an ugly Monday night overall for Buffalo, a team that seemed to be sleepwalking for 60 minutes. The offense struggled mightily against Atlanta's defense and the Bills' suspect secondary got torched by Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London, the latter of whom went off for 158 yards and a touchdown.
With the NFL trade deadline just weeks away, the Bills have clear needs to address, with the biggest ones coming at cornerback and wide receiver.
Christian Benford isn't playing up to snuff and Tre'Davious White needs to be replaced altogether. On offense, the Bills don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver and now Joshua Palmer is dealing with an injury that could impact the team's depth.
We'll see if general manager Brandon Beane gets aggressive in the next few weeks, but for now let's see where experts have the Bills landing in their NFL power rankings for Week 7.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: 6 (-4)
Orr: "Ok, now it’s time to point out that the four teams Buffalo has beaten so far this season have a combined three wins. A sloppy, pedestrian performance against Atlanta capped by a failed potential pick-six at the end of the game doesn’t raise major big-picture questions—but it does give the Bills their very own Chiefs look-in-the-mirror-moment."
NFL Nation, ESPN: 3 (-1)
Alaina Getzenberg: "Coming into the season, the hype for the Bills was high, with reigning MVP Josh Allen set for another big year. But if anything has been clear for this team through six games, it's that there are some major questions still to be answered to truly have a run at a Super Bowl title. Is the defense talented enough to put together a complete game? Is there enough talent at wide receiver to give Allen targets downfield? The limitations of this team have been clear, even in the wins, and there is work to be done."
Ralph Vacchiano, FOX Sports: 5 (-1)
Vacchiano: "Back-to-back losses against inferior teams is bad enough, but the Bills' bigger problem is they’re not going to win much late in the season or in the playoffs with the terrible run defense that Bijan Robinson shredded on Monday night."
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 7 (-5)
Davis: "In fairness, they're missing a lot of key guys at the moment. And, in fairness, their four victories came against clubs with an aggregate 3-21 record."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 6 (-3)
Iyer: "The Bills struggled to beat the Patriots with not enough offense. Then they didn't get any kind of good defense to give Josh Allen a real chance to rebound in Atlanta. He's pressing in needing to do too much as a MVP. The bye is coming at the ideal time to fix some things."
