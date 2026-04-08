Buffalo Bills Add Cole Bishop's Running Mate in New Mock Draft

One of the lesser discussed options for the Buffalo Bills entering the 2026 NFL Draft is the safety position.

Cole Bishop will return as an incumbent starter, but his running mate has yet to be firmly decided. A potential solution in the upcoming draft is Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who has been projected to the Bills at pick No. 26 of the first round.

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McNeil-Warren went to Buffalo at the tail end of Round 1 in NFL Network reporter Rhett Lewis’ recent mock draft, which some may consider an outside-of-the-box move for the Bills.

“The Bills signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency,” explained Lewis. “But pairing the rangy, playmaking safety McNeil-Warren with 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop gives the Bills a long-term vision at the position.”

Bishop is a former second-round pick and turns 24 years old in October. The third-year pro is coming off a breakout season in which he finished with a team-high 85 tackles and three interceptions—both of which led the team—to go with seven passes defensed and two sacks.

Big and physical

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

McNeil-Warren is 22 years old and is coming off a career-best season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed a year ago.

“I’m versatile,” said McNeil-Warren at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I played in the box, I played up high. So being able to be, every play, everywhere on the field means a lot.”

Over 60% of his snaps during the 2025 campaign came from within the box, according to Pro Football Focus, which allowed him to display his physical nature as a downhill-style player. The Bills allowed the fifth-most yards rushing per game in the NFL (136.2), and bringing in a player like McNeil-Warren could help bolster an area in need of significant improvement.

“When I’m on the field, I can let all my anger out on the field,” said McNeil-Warren. “I feel like [other players] bleed just how I bleed. We’re both human, so we’re going to bleed together. And I just leave everything out on the field like it’s my last.”

While he is known to pack a punch near the line of scrimmage, he can also be a ballhawk in the back end. He played 30% of his defensive snaps at free safety during his final collegiate season, coming away with a couple of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Recent connection

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren recently told Draft OnSI’s Justin Melo that he met virtually with the Bills, which establishes a link between the two sides with the draft just over two weeks away.

Buffalo has other needs that are more significant than the safety position. However, in a draft that isn’t regarded as one piled high with top-end prospects, expect the Bills to go with the best player available, particularly at the beginning of their draft slate.

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