Bills' Defense Needs to Fill Three Starting Positions: Who Leads After 11 Practices?

The Buffalo Bills open their preseason schedule by hosting the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 15, and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard sees it as a beneficial opportunity for his unit.

"I think the plan is for guys to play. Get a taste of the scheme, live, let's go finish," said Leonhard. "As far as I'm concerned, guys are gonna go play, to be determined a little bit on how much. It's gonna be exciting for guys to get out there and just kind of let it rip."

With 11 practices in the books, Leonhard is trying to identify starters at three specfic positions while implementing a defensive overhaul. Here's what he's seen thus far.

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebacker

Primary candidates: Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (R)

Technically, the Bills need to declare two starting linebackers, but it appears that two-time returning captain Terrel Bernard, who struggled through nagging injuries last year, is destined to be one of them.

As for the other spot, which was occupied by unsigned veteran Matt Milano in previous years, it appears to be a two-horse race featuring Dorian Williams, who is on the final year of his rookie contract, and fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

"It's going to be an awesome competition, and there will be roles for all of them. That's the thing. They can all play. They have a little bit different skill sets," said Leonhard ahead of the Return of the Blue & Red practice. "The beauty of that group of guys you mentioned, they want to go. They don't want to leave the field. They want to get as many reps as possible."

Although he still has value as a special teamer and reserve linebacker, Joe Andreessen appears to lack the physical traits that make Williams and Elarms-Orr better equipped to start.

Bills Dorian Williams waits his turn at the drill during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Williams has experience, having made 22 starts for Buffalo since being drafted, the speedy Elarms-Orr has really stood out in the early going. The rookie was especially impressive in pass coverage during open practices.

“I like how they've communicated. They're doing a great job, all three of those guys, and really the whole group," said Leonhard.

Williams is listed next to Bernard on this week's depth chart with Elarms-Orr and Andreessen on the second team, but this one could take the entire summer to decide.

Safety

Primary candidates: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Geno Stone, Jalon Kilgore (R)

With 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop the presumed starter at one safety spot, the Bills brought in multiple capable candidates to compete for the other starting role.

The boisterous Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a Super Bowl LIX champion, seemingly established himself as the early favorite to win the job during OTAs, but injuries have forced him to miss valuable practice time at different points of training camp.

In a sign that he may not be available for Saturday's preseason opener, Gardner-Johnson was not seen practicing by media present on Thursday at One Bills Drive.

Free agent addition Geno Stone and veteran returnee Damar Hamlin, both of whom have starting experience, have been reportedly alternating first-team reps with Gardner-Johnson sidelined.

Hamlin has been with the Bills since 2021, and his professionalism is evident.

"He has awesome professional habits. He is locked in. He's urgent in everything that he does. I think he's a little bit better athlete than he gets credit for," said Leonhard.

Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson pulls in a ball during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fifth-round rookie Jalon Kilgore is also in the mix as he becomes acclimated to the pro game.

"He's wired the right way. He's going to be a really good player, I think. A ton of talent, but he's quiet, he listens, he takes things in, he takes coaching very well. So, I see him growing every day," said Leonhard.

Although he's currently listed as a third-teamer, Kilgore is practically guaranteed a roster spot if healthy. As a result, either Stone or Hamlin could become a cutdown day casualty.

Bills Jalon Kilgore does a drill before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside Cornerback

Primary candidates: Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun (R), Kani Walker (R)

In what was initially perceived as a two-man race for the starting cornerback spot opposite franchise piece Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston appeared to build the early edge over second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

While Hairston, a 2025 first-round pick that made three starts as a rookie, holds starter status on the Preseason Week 1 depth chart, the situation has been complicated by injury. Hairston has been unavailable since last Friday when Bills wrapped up at St. John Fisher University.

Seeing a steady dose of first-team reps in his absence, Igbinosun has made an impression.

Bills defensive back Davison Igbinosun pulls in a pass as he puts in extra reps after day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He wants it. He wants to push. He's gonna challenge for snaps. He's doing a great job. He's challenging receivers. He understands the defense. He's not making very many mistakes," said Leonhard.

Undrafted rookie Kani Walker, who is listed right behind Hairston on the unofficial two-deep, adds a third variable to the equation following a strong performance throughout training camp thus far. Like Hairston, however, Walker has been sidetracked by injury.

"Obviously, from a skill set, he's got size, he's got speed, he's got length and that excites you as a corner. He's playing really well," said Leonhard.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being photographed wearing a sleeve on his left leg during an August 10 practice, Walker proceeded to sit out Wednesday and Thursday.

As it stands, it would be surprising to see either Hairston or Walker take the field on Saturday and risk further injury. As a result, Igbinosun could see a lot of snaps in his debut.

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