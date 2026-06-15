Bills' Minicamp Breakout Too Good To Be True And It Impacts Jim Leonhard's Defense

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with major deficiencies at the safety position.

With 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop as the lone safety under contract, the Bills signed three veteran free agents and added Day 3 draft pick Jalon Kilgore to beef up the position group.

In addition to re-signing Damar Hamlin, Buffalo plucked Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and proven veteran Geno Stone off the free agent market. All three carry meaningful starting experience on their resumes.

Unsurprisingly, the most buzz has emerged around the colorful Gardner-Johnson, who is apparently already establishing himself as a leading voice on the Bills' new-look defense.

"He's loud. He's loud. He brings energy," said Bills' first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "He loves football — the day-to-day, the workouts, the meetings. He's a guy who loves being in the building."

The 28-year-old Gardner-Johnson was easily noticeable during the media viewing portion of minicamp. On Wednesday, he broke up two Josh Allen passes before coming away with an interception.

"[Before practice] I told him [Allen] I'm gonna get one of them before we go out, because I haven't touched the ball all camp. So in fact, I got to touch the ball three times in one day. It's gonna be a great year," said Gardner-Johnson, who was a starter for the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Making his presence felt

Rarely hesitant to mix it up with opposing players during competition, the boisterous Gardner-Johnson brings his intensity to the practice field, too.

"We're excited about just his passion and energy for the game and what he brings into the building every day," said Leonhard, who presumably knows a capable safety when he sees one having played the position for 10 years in the NFL.

Gardner-Johnson, who has started games for five different NFL teams since being drafted in 2019, seems destined to start alongside Bishop in the Bills' secondary. Possessing versatility, the well-traveled defensive back also gives Leonhard an option to line up in the slot.

Oct 13, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jim Leonhard (35) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Josh Allen approves

Gardner-Johnson's fiery M.O. has seemingly gone over well with his Bills' teammates thus far, including the franchise quarterback.

"He's a competitor. He's the loudest guy in the room at all times. He's a constant competitor, and nothing that he does is half speed. He does it full speed," said Allen during minicamp. "To have a guy like that in your locker room, pushing your guys and forcing them to compete even harder, those guys are gems. I think every team needs that type of guy."

Thus far, it appears that the notoriously-fiery Gardner-Johnson is the right fit for the Bills at a position of need.

"Because Jim wants me to be me and I'm good,” said Gardner-Johnson as to why he landed in Orchard Park.

CJ Gardner-Johnson had back-to-back breakups of Josh Allen passes. First was in a tight window in middle of field, then made a great, athletic play to knock down a deep ball it looked he was beaten on. And yes…..he is LOUD as every player says. He certainly was after those plays — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 10, 2026