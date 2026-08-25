Bills' Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard Expresses Concern With Buffalo's Secondary

If you're a Buffalo Bills fan who has a concern about the secondary going into the 2026 season, just know you are not alone because even defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is worried.

Leonhard's concern doesn't have anything to do with the talent in the group, but rather the lack of reps the secondary has gotten together this offseason due to injuries.

Of course, a lack of reps together could lead to communication and other issues, something Leonhard touched on before the team's practice on Monday.

"It's still concerning to me just the whole secondary because it has been limited snaps with everybody, right?" Leonhard said. "We had that in the offseason with the safeties being out, and now in camp, it's the same thing.

"Cole's (Bishop) missed time, C.J.'s (Gardner-Johnson) missed time, Max (Hairston) has been out for a lot. So, it's more just how they gel and how they communicate and continuing to build up reps here, from now until Houston. It's always concerning when you're not banking those reps with what you'd probably consider to be the starting group out there. But, it is what it is," he added.

Bills defensive back Cole Bishop eyes in a pass during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thankfully for the Bills, they are now mostly healthy in the secondary as the third preseason game approaches.

Dorian Strong remains on the non-football injury list with his neck issue. Gardner-Johnson suffered calf strain on Aug. 1 that forced his early exit from practice, he returned days later but suffered another injury after that.

While he isn't practicing, Gardner-Johnson has been present and was spotted riding a stationary bike a few days ago, so he looks to be progressing and could be nearing his return, although that has not been confirmed yet. There hasn't been any indication he's in danger of missing Week 1.

Bills' secondary overhaul

Bills C.J. Gardner-Johnson does a warm up drill before practice at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes the secondary's lack of reps together even more concerning is that there isn't a ton of familiarity in the group to begin with.

After all, Buffalo overhauled its unit in a big way this offseason, with the team subtracting Taron Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White.

Gardner-Johnson is a new addition to the secondary, as is Geno Stone, Dee Alford, Davison Igbinosun, Jalon Kilgore and Toriano Pride Jr., with the latter three being picked up in the 2026 NFL Draft.

How this group ultimately gels remains to be seen, but Leonhard's concern isn't going to make Bills fans feel any better about things.

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