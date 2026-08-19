Josh Allen Credits 'Great Addition' for MVP-Like Impact on Bills' Defense This Summer

The Buffalo Bills held one final open practice for fans on Tuesday at Highmark Stadium, and veteran addition Bradley Chubb was again leading by example.

Chubb, who was brought in to provide a boost to Buffalo's pass rush amongst other areas, tripped up reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook at the line of scrimmage on a run play during team drills.

The on-field juice is only a small piece of what the 30-year-old Chubb has offered since signing with the Bills as a free agent this past March.

We wrote about the leadership component following June minicamp when it was learned that Chubb invited second-round rookie TJ Parker to train with him.

Bills linebackers Bradley Chubb, 9, and Andre Jones Jr. get in extra work at the end of day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bradley Chubb's Defensive MVP vibes

Last year, it was Matt Milano. This year, it appears to be Bradley Chubb, although quarterback Josh Allen didn't directly proclaim it as such.

With Allen talking up the addition of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael heading into the August 15 preseason opener, the conversation subsequently moved to the opposite side of the ball.

When asked about the team's defensive standouts from training camp, Allen gave a quick shoutout to slot cornerback Dee Alford before gushing over the value that Chubb has added to the mix.

"I've loved what Bradley Chubb's brought to our defense," said Allen. "Not even from an on-the-field product. That's great in itself, but the way that he's kind of brought in the defense and gotten everybody to get like this. It's awesome to see that."

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chubb's expertise and experience is especially helpful during a preseason that includes a scheme change for the Bills' defense under first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"That's why you bring a guy like [Chubb] him in," said Allen. "The veteran leadership that he shows The way that he communicates with different teammates. He's been a great addition for us. I'm very excited to have him on our team."

Bradley Chubb's leadership visible to Jim Leonhard

Coming from a veteran that's had prior success in a 3-4 scheme, Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with 48.0 career sacks, has been openly willing to mentor his peers.

"I was brought here to be a leader," said Chubb, who made 8.5 sacks for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. "I try to excel in my role each and every day, on the field, off the field, doing whatever I can to help bring up the next guy behind me."

Bills Bradley Chubb gestures to his teammates during a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chubb has been in the NFL just as long as Allen. In fact, the Denver Broncos drafted Chubb two selections before the Bills found their franchise quarterback in 2018.

“He's a real pro. He has a process. He knows what he needs to do, and he's willing to share," said Leonhard, who played 10 NFL seasons before moving into coaching. "He wants to make the people around him better. He's playing damn good football right now. It's a lot of fun. He's very comfortable in the defense, and that excites you."

While there have been numerous impressive performers on the defensive side of the ball throughout the first three weeks of the preseason, there's little question as to who the MVP has been.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —