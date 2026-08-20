Bills' Dominant DT Looking Like 'Top 10 Guy' That Brandon Beane Knew He Could Be
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Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane knew this particular pick had the potential to become a steal.
After a promising rookie season, followed by a strong showing in training camp, fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker is shaping up to be just that.
The Bills drafted Walker, a two-time Kentucky captain, at No. 109 overall in 2025, benefitting from the 6-foot-7 behemoth's slide down the board on the heels of a lackluster 2024 campaign.
"I had a very good grade on him before he ever played a game this year, based off of his 2023 film. His 2024 film was more, was a little inconsistent," said Beane after making the selection. "He didn't forget how to play football in a year. And I believe if he had come out a year ago, he would have been in the first round. That's my opinion."
In a defense that put restrictions on him, Walker did not miss a game as a rookie during Sean McDermott's final season as head coach. He made 8.0 tackles-for-loss, four quarterback hits and four pass deflections during the regular season. Starting both playoff games, Walker recorded three tackles in each outing and made an interception against the Denver Broncos.
Looking like 'Top 10 guy'
Since OTAs, Walker has looked every bit like a first-round talent. The Bills have him penciled in as the first-team nose tackle, and he doesn't appear interested in giving up his role.
"Being able to play more free," said Walker about the difference from switching to a 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard.
There's a line of thinking that Leonhard's scheme will continue to bring out the best in Walker, who was a blue chip prospect at one point.
"[Last year] he was viewed as a Top 10 guy," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell recapping Buffalo's 2025 class on One Bills Live. "I did him last summer from his 2023 tape and I couldn't agree more. I mean, he had a rare combination of size and athleticism, imposing length."
Dominant preseason debut for Deone Walker
That "rare combination" was on full display in the Bills' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 15. On the field for only 10 snaps along with five fellow defensive starters, Walker made three tackles and one sack.
"Obviously, in the game, he flashed that dynamic ability he has," said Leonhard.
The former Dean's List student apparently has a sky high Football IQ, too.
"He's a student of the game. He's really bright. In game, it's really impressive just to see what he can come back and communicate on the sideline," said Leonhard.
Additionally, Walker's versatility gives Leonhard multiple options when configuring the defensive front, and the behemoth's presence is also likely to free up opportunities for fellow linemen.
"For us, it's gonna be fun, finding ways to move him and put him in different places," said Leonhard prior to Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park. "[Defensive lineman] Ed [Oliver] gets brought up a lot, but Deone's no different. The flexibility that we can have with him, whether it's playing nose, bumping out and playing 4i, different things within the scheme."
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.