Bills' Dominant DT Looking Like 'Top 10 Guy' That Brandon Beane Knew He Could Be

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane knew this particular pick had the potential to become a steal.

After a promising rookie season, followed by a strong showing in training camp, fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker is shaping up to be just that.

The Bills drafted Walker, a two-time Kentucky captain, at No. 109 overall in 2025, benefitting from the 6-foot-7 behemoth's slide down the board on the heels of a lackluster 2024 campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I had a very good grade on him before he ever played a game this year, based off of his 2023 film. His 2024 film was more, was a little inconsistent," said Beane after making the selection. "He didn't forget how to play football in a year. And I believe if he had come out a year ago, he would have been in the first round. That's my opinion."

In a defense that put restrictions on him, Walker did not miss a game as a rookie during Sean McDermott's final season as head coach. He made 8.0 tackles-for-loss, four quarterback hits and four pass deflections during the regular season. Starting both playoff games, Walker recorded three tackles in each outing and made an interception against the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) gets part of his hand on the ball, breaking up a pass, during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking like 'Top 10 guy'

Since OTAs, Walker has looked every bit like a first-round talent. The Bills have him penciled in as the first-team nose tackle, and he doesn't appear interested in giving up his role.

"Being able to play more free," said Walker about the difference from switching to a 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard.

There's a line of thinking that Leonhard's scheme will continue to bring out the best in Walker, who was a blue chip prospect at one point.

"[Last year] he was viewed as a Top 10 guy," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell recapping Buffalo's 2025 class on One Bills Live. "I did him last summer from his 2023 tape and I couldn't agree more. I mean, he had a rare combination of size and athleticism, imposing length."

Dominant preseason debut for Deone Walker

That "rare combination" was on full display in the Bills' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 15. On the field for only 10 snaps along with five fellow defensive starters, Walker made three tackles and one sack.

"Obviously, in the game, he flashed that dynamic ability he has," said Leonhard.

The former Dean's List student apparently has a sky high Football IQ, too.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) while throwing the ball during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a student of the game. He's really bright. In game, it's really impressive just to see what he can come back and communicate on the sideline," said Leonhard.

Additionally, Walker's versatility gives Leonhard multiple options when configuring the defensive front, and the behemoth's presence is also likely to free up opportunities for fellow linemen.

"For us, it's gonna be fun, finding ways to move him and put him in different places," said Leonhard prior to Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park. "[Defensive lineman] Ed [Oliver] gets brought up a lot, but Deone's no different. The flexibility that we can have with him, whether it's playing nose, bumping out and playing 4i, different things within the scheme."

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —