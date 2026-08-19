Bills May Have More Backup QB Options Come NFL Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills have as great QB1 as you can have. But their depth behind him should make the Bills keep an eye on situations around the NFL.

Preseason Week 1 came and went and although Allen started Buffalo's first game against the Panthers Saturday, we saw a lot of Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele. Although they looked serviceable after a shaky training camp, the Bills need un upgrade.

So, maybe the Bills need to consider looking into adding QBs on other rosters. What QB rooms could they keep an eye on to monitor?

The Bills’ QB situation behind Josh Allen might be more concerning than you think 👀



You never want to think about your QB1 getting hurt—but if Josh Allen has to leave a game, can Buffalo really trust the guys behind him?#BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL #JoshAllen pic.twitter.com/kbIV8KQysn — Locked On Bills (@LockedOnBills) August 10, 2026

Indianpolis Colts

The Colts have a fairly weird situation on their hands. With Daniel Jones looking to bounce back from a torn Achilles, and Riley Leonard taking the No. 2 job, former first-round pick Anthony Richardson looks like the odd man out.

Richardson was granted permission to seek a trade this offseason, but has been much quieter on that front since training camp. He also started in the Colts' first preseason action against the Patriots.

Richardson threw a pick, a tipped pass that went through a receiver's hands, and fumbled on his first two drives. But he also showed off his unbelievable legs, finishing with 56 rushing yards, including a 22-yard gain and a 1-yard touchdown rush.

Richardson could use a change of scenery. And Buffalo would give him a chance to sit and learn behind a QB who has a very similar skill set.

Anthony Richardson Sr. sneaks it in for the Colts first touchdown of the preseason.



Good bounce back drive from AR. pic.twitter.com/FLMghikwkB — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) August 14, 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are in one of the more unique situations in the NFL. With Aaron Rodgers gearing up for his retirement tour, a veteran in Mason Rudolph, and two young QBs in Will Howard and Drew Allar, Pittsburgh is carrying four QBs throughout camp.

In the Steelers' first preseason tilt against the Packers, both Howard and Rudolph had strong outings.

But considering that Mike Tomlin's regime drafted Howard and that Rudolph is a long-time backup in Pittsburgh, Howard may get the squeeze on the roster bubble.

A dual-threat QB playing in the second year of his fifth-round pick salary? Howard could be a value add for Buffalo if he were to be cut by the Steelers.

Cleveland Browns

The QB room that looks like nobody wants to win, Shedeur Sanders and DeShaun Watson will alternate starts over the Browns' first two preaseason games.

Cleveland also has four QBs on the roster, as sophomore Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green fight it out for the No. 3 spot.

Like Howard in Pittsburgh, Gabriel may get shafted for being a holdover from Kevin Stefanski's regime. So, he could end up being cut when it's all said and done.

Gabriel is a mobile, accurate lefty who may not have a ceiling as a long-term starter. But he should be a quality backup QB who could sit behind Allen and step in if needed.

The Bills will get a look at them all up close when they face off in preseason Week 2.

Here are the Browns QB numbers through 12 days of training camp. What stands out the most to you?



Shedeur Sanders:

173/247 | 70.0% | 12 TD | 4 INT



Deshaun Watson:

175/270 | 64.8% | 19 TD | 9 INT



Dillon Gabriel:

73/117 | 62.4% | 6 TD | 6 INT



(Data via… pic.twitter.com/KLRbkmvnm6 — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) August 12, 2026

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