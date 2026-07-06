Bills Respond to Public Outrage With Extra Open Practice at Highmark Stadium

Many within the fanbase were disgruntled over the past few days when news broke on Friday that the Bills’ annual scrimmage at the new attraction in Western New York would be for those who hold personal seat licenses (PSLs) only.

The unwelcomed announcement was seemingly just another way that the franchise is—whether intended or not—limiting the access to fans who live elsewhere in the state, the country, or . . . the world.

“We’re expecting, since it’s (the) PSL holders’ first chance to get into the building, that they’re likely to take the vast majority of tickets (to the scrimmage),” Pete Guelli, who is the Bills’ president of business operations, recently said.

“Since we now have PSL holders, they have the right to their specific seat—where in the past—it was maybe more of a general admission type of event. . . . There’s so much excitement to get in the building.

“And, it’s the first opportunity for PSL holders to see it (on August 8), so we’re expecting them to be here.”

A media tour is lead inside the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills change course, announce another chance for fans to see Highmark in August

But, fear not, Bills fans.

On Sunday, just one day after America’s 250th birthday bash, which was undoubtedly filled with fireworks and other festivities from those who celebrated around the country this holiday weekend, Buffalo announced that the team would host a separate, non-exclusive practice that will be open to the public at a later date in August.

When?

Well, according to a report from The Buffalo News, that practice will be held on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, at the new Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York.

Full details of the practice have yet to be announced, but it was disclosed that tickets should be made available to fans by no later than July 21.

And, more importantly, season-ticket holders will not be given the first chance at getting into the event.

Every fan, supposedly, will be given the same opportunity to obtain a ticket. However, further information regarding how that process will take place has also not yet been released.

So, stay tuned, Bills Mafia.

The view of the stadium from the corner of the 200 level seats during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Event will take place just two days before joint practice with Browns

Despite roughly 91% of the stadium’s current occupancy being claimed by PSL holders, which certainly is one of the main reasons for the recent change to the Blue & Red scrimmage attendance allowance, there’s still hope to get inside the new $2.1 billion home of your favorite franchise, which holds 60,108 seats, before the season kicks off for real in September.

If you were unsuccessful in your attempt at getting into one of the seven open practices that are scheduled to take place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, in late July or early August, then you might be in luck.

Guelli, along with other members of the Bills’ brass, felt your frustration and managed to come up with a solution to the problem, which was apparently an idea that was brought up by first-year head coach Joe Brady.

The date for the recently announced practice was one that Brady had already possibly planned to have his squad on the new natural-grass surface at the stadium, anyway, as it will take place just two days before the team is scheduled to be in Berea, Ohio, for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady keeps an eye on drills during day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Friday, July 26, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two teams will then play in a preseason matchup at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Ultimately, however, that will just be another small sampling for fans before the real thing kicks off on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium when the Bills take on the Houston Texans for a critical AFC battle in Week 1.

Hold tight, folks. It won’t be long before everyone finally gets to see some fireworks on the field in Buffalo.

The ones in the sky this weekend just didn’t seem to cut it.