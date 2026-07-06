Bills Respond to Public Outrage With Extra Open Practice at Highmark Stadium
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Many within the fanbase were disgruntled over the past few days when news broke on Friday that the Bills’ annual scrimmage at the new attraction in Western New York would be for those who hold personal seat licenses (PSLs) only.
The unwelcomed announcement was seemingly just another way that the franchise is—whether intended or not—limiting the access to fans who live elsewhere in the state, the country, or . . . the world.
“We’re expecting, since it’s (the) PSL holders’ first chance to get into the building, that they’re likely to take the vast majority of tickets (to the scrimmage),” Pete Guelli, who is the Bills’ president of business operations, recently said.
“Since we now have PSL holders, they have the right to their specific seat—where in the past—it was maybe more of a general admission type of event. . . . There’s so much excitement to get in the building.
“And, it’s the first opportunity for PSL holders to see it (on August 8), so we’re expecting them to be here.”
Bills change course, announce another chance for fans to see Highmark in August
But, fear not, Bills fans.
On Sunday, just one day after America’s 250th birthday bash, which was undoubtedly filled with fireworks and other festivities from those who celebrated around the country this holiday weekend, Buffalo announced that the team would host a separate, non-exclusive practice that will be open to the public at a later date in August.
When?
Well, according to a report from The Buffalo News, that practice will be held on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, at the new Highmark Stadium along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York.
Full details of the practice have yet to be announced, but it was disclosed that tickets should be made available to fans by no later than July 21.
And, more importantly, season-ticket holders will not be given the first chance at getting into the event.
Every fan, supposedly, will be given the same opportunity to obtain a ticket. However, further information regarding how that process will take place has also not yet been released.
So, stay tuned, Bills Mafia.
Event will take place just two days before joint practice with Browns
Despite roughly 91% of the stadium’s current occupancy being claimed by PSL holders, which certainly is one of the main reasons for the recent change to the Blue & Red scrimmage attendance allowance, there’s still hope to get inside the new $2.1 billion home of your favorite franchise, which holds 60,108 seats, before the season kicks off for real in September.
If you were unsuccessful in your attempt at getting into one of the seven open practices that are scheduled to take place at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, in late July or early August, then you might be in luck.
Guelli, along with other members of the Bills’ brass, felt your frustration and managed to come up with a solution to the problem, which was apparently an idea that was brought up by first-year head coach Joe Brady.
The date for the recently announced practice was one that Brady had already possibly planned to have his squad on the new natural-grass surface at the stadium, anyway, as it will take place just two days before the team is scheduled to be in Berea, Ohio, for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.
The two teams will then play in a preseason matchup at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Ultimately, however, that will just be another small sampling for fans before the real thing kicks off on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium when the Bills take on the Houston Texans for a critical AFC battle in Week 1.
Hold tight, folks. It won’t be long before everyone finally gets to see some fireworks on the field in Buffalo.
The ones in the sky this weekend just didn’t seem to cut it.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports