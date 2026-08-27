Jim Leonhard's Changes May Ultimately Save Bills' 2024 Draft Pick from Chopping Block

The Buffalo Bills used a 2024 fifth-round draft pick on an undersized, highly-productive edge rusher from Troy.

In 2023, the 6-foot-1 Javon Solomon led all NCAA Division I FBS players by making 16.0 sacks.

Over the first two years of his NFL career, however, Solomon hasn't done much with his limited opportunities. He has only 3.0 career sacks across 31 regular season games, but his low usage is likely partially to blame.

With Sean McDermott as Bills' head coach, Solomon averaged 10.6 defensive snaps per appearance, which amounts to less than 20 percent of the team's reps.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As part of their offseason defensive overhaul following McDermott's dismissal, the Bills added prime free agent Bradley Chubb and second-round pick TJ Parker. With Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht already on board, Solomon was instantly pushed down to fifth in the pecking order at best.

Solomon's path to that fifth, and potentially final, edge rusher spot narrowed further when the Bills signed two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna in May.

The talent upgrade, however, is only half of Buffalo's defensive overhaul, and the other half appears to highly benefit Solomon. First-year coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL safety, is implementing a 3-4 base defense that allows Solomon to play as a standup outside linebacker.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We wrote about Rousseau's comment from the beginning of OTAs when he singled out Solomon as a player poised to benefit from the scheme change.

"I feel like this defense and everything is going to be good for Javon Solomon," said Rousseau.

Javon Solomon playing 'more natural position' in Jim Leonhard's defense

The opportunity to stand up at the snap seemingly puts Solomon in better position to use the tools he showed while becoming Troy's all-time Division I sacks leader.

Forced to line up as a defensive end, with his hand in the dirt, in the previous regime's scheme, Solomon was unable to showcase his versatility.

"Solly, it's a lot more natural position for him now in the role that he's playing. Being able to drop in coverage, being able to rush from the edge, being able to stand up, I think he has such a unique skill set," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady, who was the offensive coordinator for Solomon's first two seasons.

Solomon has been one of the defense's more productive performers in two preseason games thus far.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon (56) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing 20 snaps in the opener, the third-year outside linebacker made four tackles against Carolina Panthers. Solomon saw 23 reps against the Cleveland Browns on August 22, recording four tackles and 1.0 sack.

"He can be an outside linebacker that can rush the quarterback, can drop in coverage, and, then, he's a very good special team players. There's so much value in that. Different than when you're just playing defensive end position," said Brady.

Once thought to be on the Bills' roster bubble, it's sounding like Solomon is a lock for the fifth outside linebacker spot.

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