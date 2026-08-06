When Was Last Time Bills Appeared in Hall of Fame Game? Have They Ever Won in Canton?

When the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals officially open the NFL Preseason schedule in Canton on Thursday night, it will mark exactly one dozen years since the Buffalo Bills took center stage in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The day was August 3, 2014, and head coach Doug Marrone was in his second season with the Bills, who faced the New York Giants in the standalone exhibition.

While quarterback Eli Manning actually played three series for the Giants before giving way to Ryan Nassib, Buffalo started 2013 first-round draft pick EJ Manuel for what was a highly forgettable performance.

Aug 3, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin (left) and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone shake hands after the 2014 Hall of Fame game at Fawcett Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manuel, who never materialized into the franchise quarterback the Bills had hoped for, went 2-of-7 passing for 19 yards.

Jeff Tuel and Thad Lewis shared the remainder of QB reps for Buffalo in the 17-13 setback. Nassib, who played for Marrone at Syracuse and was rumored to be on the Bills' draft radar, posted a 126.7 quarterback rating for the Giants in the game, finishing 7-of-12 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown.

The loss dropped the Bills' Hall of Fame Game record to 0-4 all-time. Prior to 2014, Buffalo participated in the annual summertime tradition in 2009, 1989 and 1974.

Aug 3, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jeff Tuel (7) throws a pass to running back Anthony Dixon (26) in the 2014 Hall of Fame game against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When will Bills return to Canton?

In order to earn an invitation to play in the Hall of Fame Game, a team must be represented in the current class set for enshrinement.

This year, former Cardinals' wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and former Panthers' linebacker Luke Kuechly join the list of pro football immortals.

Twelve years ago, the Bills and Giants were in Canton to celebrate enshrinement for wide receiver Andre Reed and defensive end Michael Strahan, respectively.

Aug 3, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; Andre Reed huddles with Buffalo Bills players before the 2014 Hall of Fame game against the New York Giants at Fawcett Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has not seen one of its legends make the Hall of Fame since Reed, who followed Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith, Marv Levy and late owner Ralph C. Wilson into Canton.

Former special teams ace Steve Tasker may have the best chance as the next Bills' legends to make it. Tasker's latest bid ended as a Senior Player semifinalist. It's unclear if he'll ever be able to get over the hump, considering the majority of his contributions were made on special teams.

It would be nice to see the selection committee come to its senses and respect special teams greatness, or heaven forbid the gatekeepers ever properly recognize late, great Bills' center Kent Hull.

Oct 13, 1991; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills center Kent Hull (67) in action against the Indianapolis Colts at Rich Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' HOF Game history

2014 — Giants 17, Bills 13 (Aug. 3)



2009 — Titans 21, Bills 18 (Aug. 9)



1989 — Redskins 31, Bills 6 (Aug. 5)



1974 — Cardinals 21, Bills 13 (Jul. 27)