Andre Reed and Bud Light honor Bills Mafia with special snow-based brew

It all started with War Memorial Stadium when the Buffalo Bills opened that inaugural season in 1960, affectionately known as "The Rock Pile." The Bills won back-to-back AFL championships in that stadium and later moved to Rich Stadium in 1970. Though it's been known by many names since then, the Bills continue to play today in that same building today.

Most fans know the current Highmark Stadium as either Rich or The Ralph, but no matter what you call it, it's the final season, as the team and the fans get ready to open a new era across the street. Bills' fans are known for wild and crazy tailgates, they are known for crazy snowstorms, and they are known for drinking a beer or two. So, what better way to commemorate and raise a toast to this final season than with Blizzard Brew?

Bills legend and Hall of Famer, Andre Reed, is teaming up with Bud Light to honor old Highmark Stadium's final season with a new beer, Blizzard Brew. I had the opportunity to sit down with Andre Reed and discuss what this final season and the fans mean to him.

What makes Blizzard Brew special and unique?

From Orchard Park to Bud Light’s cans.



Introducing Blizzard Brew, made with purified snow from Highmark Stadium for one last taste of Bills Mafia tradition.@budlight | Get yours Week 18: https://t.co/ZOyOiMycBc pic.twitter.com/4J9qTobkf8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 10, 2025

Reed, "Well, we're putting, you know, Bud Light is the best beer, and we're partnering with two iconic things, the best beer and the best fans, and this Blizzard Brew is not only gonna be awesome, but it's gonna celebrate, it's celebrating Bills Mafia. It's celebrating fans there in Buffalo."

Reed continued, "Highmark Stadium is gonna be tore down, and they're gonna move across the street. So, we just want to celebrate them after all the years, before it was Rich Stadium, before it was Highmark, so we want to celebrate the fans. They've been there for 60+ years, and this Blizzard Brew, the snow is actually from the stadium. That's the, they got the snow from the stadium to, for the beer, how iconic is that. So, that's pretty, that's pretty cool that they did that."

What's the idea to create a beer using snow that had fallen at the stadium?

Bills fans cheer loudly after the Bills made their second interception on the Bengals of the game during second-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think when you, when you think about Buffalo, you think about number one, weather, fans, passion, all the things that sports really is about is Buffalo, and other fans that have come to the games, believe me, if they interview them about 'what was your experience like.' whether their team won or not, they talk about the fans, how nice they are, cool they are, and they welcome everybody to their tailgates," said Reed.

"Their tailgates are like no other tailgates to me on the planet, cause I've been there and saw it and been part of it, and they're just, you know everybody's got loyal fans. But I think Buffalo is different because it's Buffalo."

How does Blizzard Brew represent or connect with you, as someone who helped create some of those memories?

Andre Reed (83) and Jim Kelly have had their differences last season, but they say it's all behind them now. Reed celebrates this TD catch from Kelly against the Redskins in the preseason. Redskins cornerback Tom Carter beat on the play. | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed said, "It does connect. You know I'm always connected with that stadium, always connected with those fans. It's just, it's like you're a part of it, and it's like in your DNA. I mean, Buffalo will always be in my DNA. I grew up there as a 21-year-old kid, long time ago, you can add that up if you want to, but it just shows that regardless of, you know this, this could be in the middle of nowhere, and these are the kind of fans that you want cheering for your team, and being part of your city, and having the passion for their team, their city."

What are some of the earlier memories from Highmark Stadium for you?

"Just the energy. You come down that tunnel, and the energy you get, and I'm sure other fans and other stadiums get energy too, but to me, this is a different type of energy. It's like you were, it's like you lived in everybody, everybody in the stadium, you've been to their house. So, 80,000, 75,000 fans feel like you know them that way, like you've been to their house, and had dinner at their house, that's the way those fans make you feel."

What can fans expect and look forward to with Blizzard Brew?

"It's gonna be available at the stadium obviously and in the Buffalo area, but obviously the number one thing is drink responsibly and you know, know that the, just be smart, but enjoy. This one's for all the fans."

