Bills’ Keon Coleman Climbing WR Depth Chart After Stacking Consecutive Good Days

Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Keon Coleman—at least at the current moment—doesn’t have much support around the Bills Mafia fanbase.

Outside of former Bills’ fan favorite Stevie Johnson, who worked with the 2024 second-rounder earlier this offseason in order to try and help give any tips he could to further Coleman’s game at the professional level, there seemingly aren’t too many folks within the NFL landscape who give the 6-foot-3, 213-pound receiver a very good chance of succeeding this season.

A lot of people just simply believe the one-time Florida State wideout will flounder completely this year for the Bills . . . if he even makes it past cut-down day, that is.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman checks in with fellow Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir on a play while they line up during the first half of an NFL divisional round game at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills’ third-year WR creating some buzz for team at training camp

However, despite all of the “hatred” that’s been flung at the former Seminoles’ star since the end of his second NFL season in 2025, the Opelousas, Louisiana, native has kept his head down since the start of training camp on the grounds of St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, this July and August.

He hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been a far cry from what some critics expected to see from Coleman.

And, on Tuesday, which marked Day 5 of Bills’ training camp since the team first arrived on the grounds of the private campus early last week, Coleman continued to make strides in his pursuit of reclaiming a role that he rightfully feels is his.

The 23-year-old has been quiet in terms of his availability to the media thus far in training camp, but his words this spring were loud enough.

This summer he’s seemingly just letting his play on the practice field do the talking now after making his current mindset known at One Bills Drive back in May.

Buffalo Bills third-year wide receiver Keon Coleman pushes past a blocker during individual drills on the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Getting benched for four games, or something like that? (It’s) unacceptable. I ended (last season) off on a decent note: got a touchdown (against the Denver Broncos). So, that was—I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost—it was just a positive to end the season on, but we lost.

“So, it’s (just) another negative to erase that. But . . . I don’t need self-motivation. I know what I’m here to do. I know what I’m capable of doing,” Bills’ wide receiver Keon Coleman said when talking with reporters at OTAs in the spring.

“I mean, for me, it’s make or break it (this season). Sh--, you might not be here (otherwise). Simple as that. Simply put. And, I know what—like I said—I know what I’m capable of.”

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown after getting past Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter of last season's AFC divisional round | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman’s altered mindset appears to springboard current trajectory

Through five days, Coleman has delivered.

At the beginning of last week it appeared as if fellow veteran wideout Joshua Palmer, who was also disappointing when he was on the field last year for the Bills, was going to run away with the competition for the third receiver spot behind D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir.

But, since the third day of camp, Coleman has really started to climb the metaphorical ladder up Buffalo’s depth chart.

Palmer is still likely in command at this current point in time, especially with rookie Skyler Bell lagging behind, but the team’s former prized top pick—Coleman—is closing in on his competition: and fast.

TRENDING: Keon Coleman has been making some SERIOUS NOISE as of late at Bills training camp.



Today, Coleman reportedly went “4/4” in 1-on-1’s against Max Hairston (Bills CB2).



Coleman’s catch radius has reportedly been “reminiscent” of his days at Florida State.



The Bills… pic.twitter.com/Fl6GbD1rnP — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 4, 2026

He’s been fairly smooth in and out of his routes going against man coverage, while also consistently managing to find soft spots when facing zone. And, on Tuesday, he was targeted several times in 7-on-7 drills by quarterback Josh Allen, and the young receiver also got the best of second-year cornerback Max Hairston in one-on-one drills on more than one occasion during the morning session.

Former FSU star might finally become legit weapon

In addition to that, and most importantly, Coleman is also starting to become a weapon in the red zone—which was supposed to be a key component to his game coming out of college—as the one-time dual-sport Michigan State athlete was able to find the end zone during Monday’s partially padded practice session.

Through five days, it hasn’t quite been like the spectacular performance that new Bills’ receiver D.J. Moore has put on so far for the fans in Pittsford, New York, but it’s been a pleasant surprise from Coleman, nevertheless.

Even Moore is shocked by what he’s seen from his new polarizing teammate in Buffalo.

“Keon is very smart,” veteran wideout D.J. Moore said during his media availability after the second day of training camp on July 30.

“He’s always giving a different viewpoint on how the plays can be ran and stuff like that. And, you know, he’s always talking. So, some of the things he says you’ll be like, ‘OK.’ But, then you’ll be like, ‘Dang. That really might be a good way to put things.’”

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how things continue to play out for Coleman in the coming weeks.

July 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass and turns up the field during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he stays on his current trajectory, then there might be some bitter Bills fans who’ll be eating their words later on this fall and winter.

But, I’m sure they wouldn’t mind doing that if it meant Coleman was producing at a high level.

Stay tuned.

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