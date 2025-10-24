Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' legend one step closer to well-earned Hall of Fame induction

One of the Bills' top players from the team's Super Bowl years advanced in the voting for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.

Alex Brasky

Sep 7, 1997; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker (89) carries the ball past New York Jets players Fred Baxter (84) and Richie Anderson (20) at Giants Stadium.
Sep 7, 1997; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker (89) carries the ball past New York Jets players Fred Baxter (84) and Richie Anderson (20) at Giants Stadium. / Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images
A Buffalo Bills' legend is one step closer to getting his due.

Steve Tasker advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, surviving a second reduction vote of candidates in the Seniors category.

RELATED: Steve Tasker headlines multiple deserving Bills' legends nominated for Hall of Fame

Steve Tasker
File photo: Steve Tasker of the Buffalo Bills / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans and many others throughout the league have campaigned for Bills’ former special teams ace over the years after he served as one of the more underrated contributors to Buffalo’s four straight Super Bowl appearances.

During his career with the Bills, which spanned from 1986 to 1997, Tasker recorded 204 special teams tackles and seven blocked punts, earning seven Pro Bowl nods. He was named the 1993 Pro Bowl MVP and is a member of the Bills’ Wall of Fame.

After advancing to the next stage of the voting process, Tasker is now one of 34 senior candidates remaining for the Class of 2026 and the only special teams player on that list. The next cutdown phase is set to be announced in about four weeks, narrowing the group to just nine semifinalists. From there, three will be selected to enter the final selection process for induction.

MORE: Examining Buffalo Bills' Steve Tasker's Hall of Fame chances

Steve Tasker
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

At least four and up to as many as eight finalists are permitted for induction into the Class of 2026. Along with the 34 seniors, 52 modern-era players remain candidates for induction.

The list of modern-era candidates includes six former Bills players: running back LeSean McCoy, RB Frank Gore, RB Marshawn Lynch, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, linebacker London Fletcher and safety Troy Vincent.

