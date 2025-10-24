Buffalo Bills' legend one step closer to well-earned Hall of Fame induction
A Buffalo Bills' legend is one step closer to getting his due.
Steve Tasker advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, surviving a second reduction vote of candidates in the Seniors category.
Fans and many others throughout the league have campaigned for Bills’ former special teams ace over the years after he served as one of the more underrated contributors to Buffalo’s four straight Super Bowl appearances.
During his career with the Bills, which spanned from 1986 to 1997, Tasker recorded 204 special teams tackles and seven blocked punts, earning seven Pro Bowl nods. He was named the 1993 Pro Bowl MVP and is a member of the Bills’ Wall of Fame.
After advancing to the next stage of the voting process, Tasker is now one of 34 senior candidates remaining for the Class of 2026 and the only special teams player on that list. The next cutdown phase is set to be announced in about four weeks, narrowing the group to just nine semifinalists. From there, three will be selected to enter the final selection process for induction.
At least four and up to as many as eight finalists are permitted for induction into the Class of 2026. Along with the 34 seniors, 52 modern-era players remain candidates for induction.
The list of modern-era candidates includes six former Bills players: running back LeSean McCoy, RB Frank Gore, RB Marshawn Lynch, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, linebacker London Fletcher and safety Troy Vincent.
