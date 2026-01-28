Bills have egregious Pro Bowl snub on offensive side

The Buffalo Bills are sending three players to the Pro Bowl this season.

Quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins will head to the Bay Area just before the Super Bowl to participate in the Pro Bowl games. However, there is reason to believe that they should be accompanied by another one of their offense teammates. NFL.com writer Kevin Patra believes the Bills should also have another Pro Bowl representative in fullback Reggie Gilliam.

"The Bills upped Gilliam's usage significantly in 2025. He took 224 snaps, 52 more than in any of his previous five seasons in Buffalo, and it paid off -- the steamrolling fullback helped open holes for the NFL's leading rusher, and pushed for numerous first downs. Gilliam was the best blocking fullback in the NFL on both run and pass plays, mashing open holes on the second level, and he didn't allow a pressure in the passing game, per PFF. Not taking anything away from, but Gilliam should have represented the AFC in the Pro Bowl," Patra wrote.

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam carries the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gilliam had best season yet

Gilliam, 28, was an undrafted free agent that signed with the Bills in 2020 out of Toledo. He has been part of the Bills for the last six seasons in the fullback role and has gotten better in every season since he joined the team.

Gilliam was part of the reason why Cook ended up winning the rushing title, so he deserves a lot of credit, but fullbacks still do not get all of the love that they deserve. In a league where fullbacks are not used as often as they used to, Gilliam proved why the Bills and the rest of the league should use them more often.

Gilliam is a free agent this offseason, so the Bills will likely have to pay a little bit more than the $2 million they signed him to back in the spring if they want to keep him. That decision will come for general manager Brandon Beane and the front office when the new league year begins in March.

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam gets a chance to to sit while the defense is on the field during first half action. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

