What Keon Coleman trade could look like for Bills

The Buffalo Bills could be approaching the end of the Keon Coleman era this offseason.

Coleman still has two years left on his contract with the Bills, but he has been a healthy scratch throughout chunks of the season and the team has tried to figure out where he fits with the team. ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell labeled Coleman as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

"Though Coleman had a 36-yard catch-and-run against the Jaguars, the 2024 second-round pick has clearly fallen out of favor in Buffalo. Coleman was both benched for disciplinary reasons and subsequently healthy scratched multiple times in 2025," Barnwell wrote.

"When he has been on the field, Coleman managed 59 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns, much of which came in a comebackwin over the Ravens in Week 1. He had 112 yards in that win and hasn't topped 50 yards in a game since then. It seemed telling in the wild-card round that Tyrell Shavers-- who was literally playing through atorn ACL-- had more snaps in the second half than Coleman."

Coleman could be traded soon

The Bills could have a change in heart with Coleman, especially if the new head coach has a different approach with the former Florida State wideout. That being said, there is a good chance he may have played his last snap with the team, especially if a rival could be interested in trading for him.

"The Commanders received a third-round pick (and moved a fifth-rounder) when they sent Jahan Dotson to the Eagles, while the Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Panthers for Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round selection. The Bills should be able to get something in line with the latter price for Coleman, with teams betting they can get more out of his size and contested-catch ability than Buffalo," Barnwell wrote.

The Bills will likely look for a wide receiver early in the NFL Draft this spring to help Josh Allen and if the team takes a weapon with a high pick, it will only continue to spell the beginning of the end of Coleman's tenure in Buffalo.

