Brandon Beane Dangerously Mortgages Buffalo Bills' Future With DJ Moore Trade

Have you ever had a co-worker on thin ice who has gone to great, somewhat drastic lengths to save their job?

Those who have taken short-term risks simply to hang on for a few more months.

Buffalo Bills president of football operations Brandon Beane’s trade for DJ Moore reeked of self-preservation, as the team gave up a valuable second-round pick in exchange for a declining wide receiver who carries an expensive contract.

You can look at the move one of two ways: from the perspective previously laid out, or that Beane is pushing all of his chips into the table in an effort to be aggressive, as many Bills fans have wanted the past several seasons.

I’m sure many of you are shocked that I am going to view this the way I presented it at the beginning of this article.

Mortgaging the future

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Beane knows the Bills must win this year or he very well could be out the door at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Buffalo already changed its head coach. The next step if things are to devolve further over the next 12 months? A change at the top.

Thus, he is doing whatever he can, including overpaying for a mid-tier player while rolling the dice on the franchise’s future.

If Beane is right and Moore generates great production, and he hits on a few other signings that help get this team over the hump? Kudos to him. In that case, I would imagine he will extend his tenure as the organization's leader well into the future. However, if this move doesn’t work out, it will set the franchise back for years to come.

The money

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moore’s contract carries cap hits of $24.5 million for each of the next four seasons. And while there is a potential out in 2028 baked into the deal, according to Sports Illustrated's Adam Schefter, the Bills have guaranteed $15.5 million of the WR’s 2028 salary, which essentially makes what’s left of the deal worth about three years, $73.5M.

A pretty penny for a team currently in salary cap hell. The Bills sit $13.5 over the cap as of Saturday morning.

Spotrac has reported that a full salary conversion could lower his cap hit to $6.75M in 2026, but that money doesn’t just disappear. If the Bills take that route, they’ll have to pay for it down the road.

Again, when Beane could be long gone.

In the end

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

When it comes down to it, the Moore trade is a significant gamble—as many deals are. However, my primary issue with it is that this player just doesn’t seem worth the squeeze.

Moore is coming off a career-worst season, and while plenty of excuses have been made for his dip in production in 2025, he is about to be 29 years old, and it’s fair to question how many good years he has left in the tank.

In 2028, he will be in his age-31 campaign. Will he be worth $15.5 million guaranteed at that point?

I guess time will tell, but the odds are against it.

We’ll see

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, let’s see how it all plays out. Perhaps all the detractors of the trade, including myself, will be proven wrong in our criticisms.

Additionally, maybe the Bills aren’t done, and Beane has another big addition or two up his sleeve. That would certainly lessen the blow of what appears to be an overpay for a talent in decline at a key position.

But when you judge this deal on face value as it stands with a few days to go until free agency, there are a lot of concerning elements about this move that should worry Bills fans if the right man is at the controls of this team.