Reggie Gilliam nominated by Buffalo Bills teammates for prestigious award

A well-deserved honor.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that Reggie Gilliam was nominated by his teammates for the 2025 Ed Block Courage Award, which recognizes one player from each of the league’s 32 teams for their unwavering courage and inspiration.

RELATED: 'Unique' Buffalo Bills sixth-year fullback 'definition of what you want'

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam gets a chance to to sit while the defense is on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steady force

Gilliam has been with the Bills since 2020, when he signed as an undrafted free agent. Over his six seasons with the team, he has become a significant piece of both the Buffalo offense and special teams unit.

“It’s a really cool thing just to have the respect of my teammates,” said Gilliam, per the Bills’ website, which highlighted the fullback’s resilient comeback from a groin injury last season.

“No matter what setbacks you have, just keep putting one foot in front of the other,” added Gilliam. “Life is going to keep happening to you no matter how bad you feel, so you might as well keep going.”

MORE: Bills to re-sign Swiss army knife for offense and special teams

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Toughness personified

The 28-year-old has been incredibly durable throughout his career, missing only a handful of games due to injury over his six professional seasons. He has been on the field for all 13 of the Bills’ games throughout the 2025 campaign.

Gilliam is used as the pusher on the Bills’ tush push attempts and is also often utilized as a lead blocker for James Cook in the running game. Additionally, he has played at least 76% of the Bills’ special teams snaps each of the past five years. He has recorded 11 tackles thus far this season, which is a career high.

Not only has Gilliam been recognized amongst his teammates, he has also been lauded in league circles this season, which has led to him falling inside the top 10 of early Pro Bowl voting.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —