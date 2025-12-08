5 Buffalo Bills within top 10 of Pro Bowl voting entering Week 15

Josh Allen highlights several Buffalo Bills players who remain on track to earn Pro Bowl honors this season.

As of Monday afternoon, five Bills players remain inside the top 10 of the voting at their respective positions, including Allen, who has the third-most votes among quarterbacks.

Others within the top 10 include running back James Cook (fifth), center Connor McGovern (sixth), fullback Reggie Gilliam (10th) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (10th).

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball for several yards avoiding Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MVP-caliber

Allen put forth another heroic performance for the Bills on Sunday, leading a fierce Bills comeback to beat the Bengals and improve their playoff position. During the much-needed victory, Allen went 22 of 28 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns, equating to a 139.7 passer rating. He added nine carries for 78 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run, which is the longest by a QB in Bills’ history.

He is currently eighth in the league in passing yards (3,083) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (22).

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Run it

Cook has enjoyed a transcendent season, his second straight with 1,000-plus yards rushing. Through 13 games, the Bills’ running back has totaled 1,308 yards rushing, which is second-most in the NFL, while his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh in the league.

The fourth-year running back has recorded seven with 100-plus yards rushing, including a career-high performance of 216 yards rushing during a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers. His career-high in carries came in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he toted the ball 32 times, totaling 144 yards rushing during a 26-7 Bills win.

Along with Allen and Cook, the Bills’ offensive line has been at the forefront of the team’s success offensively. McGovern and Dawkins have helped lead the way for a unit that is first in the league in pass block win rate (73%) and second in run block win rate (74%), per ESPN. Gilliam can also be credited with aiding the running game, which is sixth in the league in EPA per rush (+0.03).

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam gets a chance to to sit while the defense is on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Falling out

The Bills had two additional players fall within the top 10 in the voting this past week, but long snapper Reid Ferguson and rising star safety Cole Bishop were not among the top vote-getters at their position entering Week 15. Ferguson was seventh among long snappers last week, while Bishop was 10th among safeties.

