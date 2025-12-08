Buffalo Bills provide critical Cole Bishop injury update following Week 14 win vs. Bengals

It appears Cole Bishop has avoided serious injury after leaving the game multiple times during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Bishop exited to the sideline before he returned a few plays later. But after his attempt to finish the game, he headed for the bench again and was later ruled questionable to return due to what the team deemed cramping.

And on Monday, Head Coach Sean McDermott confirmed that there is no concern regarding the second-year safety’s condition moving forward.

Cole's condition

While speaking to reporters from One Bills Dr., McDermott provided assurance that Bishop will be ready to go this week.

"Cole Bishop left the game, didn't return — it was mainly cramping that was going on there, not an injury," said McDermott. "He should be OK as we move forward throughout the week."

The Bills' head coach was then asked if Bishop was doing better than he was on Sunday.

"As far as I know," said McDermott. "I have not seen him. But as far as I know, yes."

That’s good news for the Bills, who have watched Bishop transform into a key piece of their defense throughout the season. The 23-year-old leads the Bills in tackles (71), passes defensed (7) and interceptions (3) through 13 games this season.

Coming up

The Bills are coming off an emotional win over the Bengals, in which Bishop finished tied for second on the team in tackles. Buffalo has now won two in a row and is 9-4 with four games remaining in the regular season.

Next up for the Bills is a critical Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots, who hold a slim lead over Buffalo in the AFC East. Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

