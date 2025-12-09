Excessive Josh Allen praise unfair to Buffalo Bills' other key contributors

With 5 minutes 25 seconds to go in the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Christian Benford made the play of the year.

On a first-and-10 play, Joe Burrow took the snap and looked to his right, telegraphing a pass intended for his top target, Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals’ quarterback released the throw, Benford read the play like a book and made a quick break to the football, securing an interception and returning it 63 yards for a touchdown to help give the Bills a 32-28 lead.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrates a pick six touchdown with fans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The game-changing play likely saved Buffalo from another humbling regular-season defeat, as until that point, Burrow had outdueled Bills quarterback Josh Allen and appeared poised to lead Cincinnati down the field for another, potentially game-clinching score.

Then, on the Bengals’ very next play from scrimmage following the Benford interception return, Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa intercepted Burrow again on a tipped pass that came off the extended hand of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at the line of scrimmage, essentially sealing the game. Shortly thereafter, Allen used five plays to put the nail in the Bengals’ coffin, finding tight end Dawson Knox for a three-yard touchdown to help increase Buffalo’s lead to 39-28, which proved to be enough.

Allen finished the game 22 of 28 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns passing, equating to a 139.7 passer rating. He added nine carries for 78 yards and a 40-yard touchdown, which came just before the Benford pick-six and is the longest rushing touchdown to be recorded by a Bills quarterback in franchise history.

The reigning MVP was phenomenal.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai and runs out of bounds during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But far too often this season, including after Sunday’s win over the Bengals, we have heard respected, credible voices in the media chalk up the success Buffalo has found this season to Allen’s ability to put the team on his back and carry them to victory.

That simply did not happen on Sunday, nor has it been the case in all nine of the Bills’ wins, as many would lead you to believe.

Can you handle the truth?

In addition to Benford’s earth-shattering effort the past two weeks, running back James Cook has put together a career year and has been the centerpiece of the Buffalo offense in several of its wins this season.

The Bills' rushing attack has outgained the pass game on three occasions this season, all of which resulted in the Bills’ victories. In Week 2, Buffalo totaled 224 yards rushing in a win over the New York Jets. In Week 8, the Bills rushed for 245 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers. In Week 13, the Bills finished with 249 yards rushing in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All of this is not to take anything away from Allen, but rather spread the love, which has not happened quite often enough, particularly throughout the national media, this season.

There are many ways the Bills can win. They’ve proven that the past two weeks, when big plays made by Benford and the defense, along with Cook and the running game, have propelled them to victory.

The Bills didn't punt on Sunday, which was the first time that has happened since 2022. But they scored just one touchdown on three first-half drives, including a turnover on downs. And while they put things together during a torrid second half, the slow start from Allen and the Bills' offense would have been enough to sink them if it weren't for Benford and Epenesa's takeaways.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III fumbles the ball after Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle pulls on his arms and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II tries to strip the ball during second half action. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New way of thinking

So, next time you find yourself wanting to heap every ounce of praise on the Bills’ quarterback without placing ample consideration on the other factors that played into Buffalo’s triumphs, please save it. And instead, present a rational take rather than relying on the same old “Josh Allen Superman” laziness that we’ve all been drenched with throughout the year.

Call me a Josh Allen-hater if you want. I’m just laying out the facts.

The Bills' roster is not laden with superstars. But there has been much more than Allen fueling the team's success this season. Benford, Cook and others have provided this team with plenty of energy to help guide Buffalo to a 9-4 record.

It has not been Josh Allen or bust.

