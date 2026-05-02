Bills' Rookie Minicamp Will Feature 20+ Tryout Players Fighting for NFL Future
In this story:
Amongst the draft picks and undrafted free agent signees, there will be tens of hungry tryout players scrapping for their football lives when the Buffalo Bills host their post-draft rookie minicamp.
With NFL teams permitted to hold camp on either the first or second weekend immediately following the draft, the Bills will circle the wagons on May 8-9 in Orchard Park.
It'll be the first look at the 2026 Bills' rookie class, which includes 10 drafted players.
Although the number has not yet been confirmed, Buffalo has reached contract agreements with eight to 12 undrafted free agents, too. The past couple of years, the team officially announced its UDFA signings at the start of minicamp.
Additionally, there will be more than 25 attendees who will participate on a tryout basis. We have posted 20 reported tryout names below, a list that includes former Cincinnati Bengals' third-round wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
For perspective, the Bills' rookie minicamp roster featured 51 players in 2025.
Although it hasn't been often, the Bills have subsequently signed tryout players based upon their minicamp performances with the best example being third-year linebacker Joe Andreessen. It's also an opportunity for players to make enough of an impression that could lead to a future callback later in the year.
Bills' rookie camp invitees
LS Mason Arnold, Florida State (per Kohl's)
TE Josh Beetham, Georgia Tech (per GT)
OL Trevor Brock, Buffalo (per UB)
TE Jermaine Burton, Bengals (per Jordan Schultz)
DL Prince Dorbah, Arizona State (per Aaron Wilson)
OL Tunde Fatukasi, Bowling Green (per Aaron Wilson)
DE Ckelby Givens, Southern (per SU)
OL Ashton Grable, Florida A&M (per HBCU Premier)
K Jack Howes, Buffalo (per UB)
LS Mark Langston, Indiana (per Ryan Talbot)
OL Grayson Lewis, LIU (per LIU)
C Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (per Legacy Trust)
S Javon McIntyre, Pittsburgh (per Nate Breisinger)
RB Will Nixon, Syracuse (per Ryan Talbot)
QB Brady Olson, Central Connecticut (per CCSU)
TE Jake Overman, Pittsburgh (per Servite)
OL Julius Pierce, Florida International (per FIU)
DE Kris Trinidad, Old Dominion (per ODU)
DL Sterling Webb, Missouri (per Mizzou)
DB Kani Walker, Arkansas (per Arkansas)
Bills' UDFA signings
The collection of names is based solely on reports and sources.
FB Jackson Acker, Wisconsin
DE Cade Denhoff, Clemson
OL Bruno Fina, Duke
WR Ja'Mori Maclin, Kentucky
RB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State
OT Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Syracuse
2026 Bills' draft picks
Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)
Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)
Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)
Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)
Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)
Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)
Round 5 — DT Zane Durant, Penn State (No. 181 overall) (from Lions)
Round 7 — CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri (No. 220 overall) (from Jets)
Round 7 — P Tommy Doman, Florida (No. 239 overall) (from Bears)
Round 7 — G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M (No. 241 overall) (from Bears)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.