Bills' Rookie Minicamp Will Feature 20+ Tryout Players Fighting for NFL Future

Amongst the draft picks and undrafted free agent signees, there will be tens of hungry tryout players scrapping for their football lives when the Buffalo Bills host their post-draft rookie minicamp.

With NFL teams permitted to hold camp on either the first or second weekend immediately following the draft, the Bills will circle the wagons on May 8-9 in Orchard Park.

It'll be the first look at the 2026 Bills' rookie class, which includes 10 drafted players.

Although the number has not yet been confirmed, Buffalo has reached contract agreements with eight to 12 undrafted free agents, too. The past couple of years, the team officially announced its UDFA signings at the start of minicamp.

Additionally, there will be more than 25 attendees who will participate on a tryout basis. We have posted 20 reported tryout names below, a list that includes former Cincinnati Bengals' third-round wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) chases after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

For perspective, the Bills' rookie minicamp roster featured 51 players in 2025.

Although it hasn't been often, the Bills have subsequently signed tryout players based upon their minicamp performances with the best example being third-year linebacker Joe Andreessen. It's also an opportunity for players to make enough of an impression that could lead to a future callback later in the year.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' rookie camp invitees

LS Mason Arnold, Florida State (per Kohl's)



TE Josh Beetham, Georgia Tech (per GT)



OL Trevor Brock, Buffalo (per UB)



TE Jermaine Burton, Bengals (per Jordan Schultz)



DL Prince Dorbah, Arizona State (per Aaron Wilson)



OL Tunde Fatukasi, Bowling Green (per Aaron Wilson)



DE Ckelby Givens, Southern (per SU)



OL Ashton Grable, Florida A&M (per HBCU Premier)



K Jack Howes, Buffalo (per UB)



LS Mark Langston, Indiana (per Ryan Talbot)



OL Grayson Lewis, LIU (per LIU)



C Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (per Legacy Trust)



S Javon McIntyre, Pittsburgh (per Nate Breisinger)



RB Will Nixon, Syracuse (per Ryan Talbot)



QB Brady Olson, Central Connecticut (per CCSU)



TE Jake Overman, Pittsburgh (per Servite)



OL Julius Pierce, Florida International (per FIU)



DE Kris Trinidad, Old Dominion (per ODU)



DL Sterling Webb, Missouri (per Mizzou)



DB Kani Walker, Arkansas (per Arkansas)

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bills' UDFA signings

The collection of names is based solely on reports and sources.



FB Jackson Acker, Wisconsin



DE Cade Denhoff, Clemson



OL Bruno Fina, Duke



WR Ja'Mori Maclin, Kentucky



RB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh



WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State



OT Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Syracuse

2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)



Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)



Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)



Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)



Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)



Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)



Round 5 — DT Zane Durant, Penn State (No. 181 overall) (from Lions)



Round 7 — CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri (No. 220 overall) (from Jets)



Round 7 — P Tommy Doman, Florida (No. 239 overall) (from Bears)



Round 7 — G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M (No. 241 overall) (from Bears)