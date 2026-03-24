The Buffalo Bills could soon add some competition to the mix along their offensive line.

While the Bills seem comfortable with penciling in Alec Anderson as the starter at left guard, which was vacated when David Edwards left for the New Orleans Saints, team brass is apparently still exploring additional options to solidly the interior positions amongst the front five.

Buffalo hosted veteran free agent lineman Austin Corbett on an official visit per Monday's NFL transaction wire. The 30-year-old has starting experience at guard and center, providing the important position flexibility that also makes Anderson so valuable.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) practices before the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Corbett, a former early second-round pick with 78 career starts since being drafted, would instantly pose a challenge to Anderson at left guard. He's also a potential option to fill the backup role that Anderson held last year.

Limited to 13 games by a MCL injury in 2025, Corbett played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year, $3 million contract. Spotrac places his current market value at an estimated $1.5 million annually. That price level is on par with the Bills' limited spending ability.

Super Bowl champion

Coincidentally, Corbett started on the same offensive line as Edwards in 2020 and 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Corbett did not miss a game as the Rams' starting right guard en-route to the Super Bowl LVI title, logging 1,080 offensive snaps during the 2021 regular season. He committed only one holding penalty and did not false start over that span.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 33 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, a mere 26 picks after the Bills took quarterback Josh Allen, Corbett went to the Rams only 18 months later. The Browns traded the second-year player midway through October during the 2019 season.

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Injuries take a toll

After not missing a single start three years in a row, Corbett became plagued by injuries so much so that he has not played full season since 2022.

In his first season with the Panthers, Corbett tore his ACL in 2022 finale. He returned for four games midway through the 2023 campaign only to land back on Injured Reserve due to a MCL injury. A biceps tear ended his 2024 season after five games.

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Jake Curhan (74) and center Austin Corbett (63) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When healthy, Corbett has proven to be a solid NFL starter, who would certainly reinforce the Bills' offensive line interior.

Bills' interior offensive linemen

C Connor McGovern (returning starter)



RG O'Cyrus Torrence (returning starter)



OL Alec Anderson



C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger



OG Nick Broeker



T/G Tylan Grable