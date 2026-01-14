Bills' 347-pound lineman celebrated on 'Angry Runs' after carrying Josh Allen

On the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt has turned his famous 'Angry Runs' rants into an all-out production, growing the segment each year with the show.

For his segment analyzing the best runs of Wild Card Weekend, Buffalo Bills' guard O'Cyrus Torrence was nominated for his efforts pushing Josh Allen to the one yard line on Buffalo's fourth down tush push.

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) looks to block against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Setting the stage

In the regular season, the nominees are always ball carriers, usually performing a stiff arm or trucking through a defender. However, Brandt's qualifying rules change for the postseason. "In the playoffs, it becomes 'Angry Round', where anything is in play," he explained on Tuesday's episode.

With the video of Allen reaching the one yard line playing over Brandt's adrenaline-filled voice, he explains, "But I'm not giving it to Josh Allen. Shoutout to O'Cyrus Torrence, who is picking up the franchise, who is picking up all of Western New York...into the endzone."

MORE: NFL analyst provides new Josh Allen comparison after heroic Wild Card performance

Brandt coined the nickname "O'Cyrus 'the virus' Torrence" for Buffalo's right guard, while making it very clear that he is the nominee, not Allen.

"This is an incredible effort by an incredible player. Listen, I can make it all about 17. I can print Josh Allen t-shirts and sell them. NO! NO! This nominee is not Josh Allen. It is O'Cyrus Torrence. O'Cyrus...Oh my god. What an effort...I love you O'Cyrus Torrence."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), center, is short of the goal line during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision

The other nominees this week were also players from positions that aren't typically highlighted in this segment. Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams, Packers lineman Darian Kinnard, and Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins were Torrence's competition.

After the rest of the GMFB panel debated who their winner would be, which included one vote for Rankins and two for Kinnard, Brandt overruled them to pick Torrence.

RELATED: Bills' players secure another NFL Playoffs cash bonus by winning in Jacksonville

"I just think the idea of a big man putting the team on his back and putting the franchise player up in the air...this is going to O'Cyrus Torrence. This is going to Western New York."

"Josh Allen is no little sprite of a quarterback. He is a big old dude from Firebaugh, California, and his dude picked him up and said 'I got us, follow me. I will carry you into the parking lot if they let me.' Number 64 for the Buffalo Bills — what an image," he exclaimed as he ran out of breath.

The Wild Card round Angry Runs scepter from @KyleBrandt is going to @BuffaloBills G O'Cyrus Torrence for practically carrying Josh Allen to the end zone 😤 pic.twitter.com/4fgFTXPS4w — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2026

The aftermath

Torrence is the second Bill to receive an 'Angry Runs' scepter this season, with James Cook winning it back in Week 8. While he hasn't won this year, Allen is also a regular nominee on the segment.

As per tradition, an Angry Runs shirt featuring Torrence holding the scepter has since been created by Brandt.

O’CYRUS TORRENCE😡😡😡



This one fires me up. And cracks me up.



Only here: https://t.co/iDz1NXxQuz pic.twitter.com/IWvNrzLGo4 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 13, 2026

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —