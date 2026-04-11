Bills Bring in Hot LB Prospect CJ Allen to Fill Needy Position in New Mock Draft

CJ Allen is a good fit for the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 26 in the first round.

His past production and leadership experience are precisely what the Bills are looking for to help bolster the linebacker position, which needs a boost.

The Bills have Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as their top two off-ball linebackers, but with Bernard’s questionable performance during the 2025 campaign and Williams’ inexperience as a starter, Allen could be a better option than one or the other moving forward. A recent mock draft produced by CBS Sports’ JP Acosta agrees with that premise, confirming the former Georgia Bulldogs’ fit in Buffalo.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Acosta’s prediction has the 6-foot-1, 230-pound defender heading to Orchard Park before the first round is through.

“Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are still free agents, and Buffalo needs to get younger at the position, especially with a new defensive coordinator [Jim Leonhard],” wrote Acosta. “Allen is a captain in the middle of the defense and plays with consistent physicality, slipping blocks with ease.”

Acosta added that Allen’s inconsistencies in pass coverage make him better suited to pair with Bernard. However, Williams’ big body and aggressive style may make him a better fit for Leonhard’s defense than Bernard. Regardless, if the team welcomed Allen with their first selection of the draft, he would likely become a Day 1 starter.

Elsewhere at the position

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills don’t have much experienced linebacker play beyond Bernard. Williams has started 22 games over three seasons but has never been a full-time starter, instead filling in for Bernard or Milano when the two oft-injured players have missed time over the years.

Both Bernard and Williams are former third-round picks of the Bills in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Since Williams’ selection three years ago, Buffalo has not added much in terms of depth at the position, with 2024 fifth-rounder Edefuan Ulofoshio, who is no longer with the team, as the only linebacker drafted by the Bills in the last two drafts.

Great timing

This year is a perfect time for Buffalo to bring one or two in through the selection process. Their current depth consists of names such as Joe Andreessen, Keonta Jenkins and Jimmy Ciarlo, all of whom are underwhelming options if forced into a starting role.

Their top two off-ball linebackers are shaky enough as the Bills press forward with Leonhard’s new multiple-front defense. If they are forced to dip into their depth for an extended period this season, it could be a disaster. Drafting Allen would alleviate that issue, as he presents a quality option that could step in and contribute immediately.

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