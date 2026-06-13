Rumor of Bills' Interest In Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Joe Brady at Mandatory Minicamp

Stefon Diggs does not appear to be headed back to the Buffalo Bills.

The former Bills wide receiver remains a free agent after he was abruptly released by the New England Patriots on Mar. 4. And despite Buffalo players trying their best to recruit Diggs, first-year head coach Joe Brady’s recent comments seem to pour cold water on any talk regarding a potential reunion.

“Stef had so much success here and he helped build the position I’m kind of walking in, right?” said Brady on a recent episode of the Shout! podcast. “But I have so much confidence in this room right now. I love where these guys are at.”

Diggs is coming off a productive season with the Patriots in which he recorded the seventh 1,000-yard campaign of his career while adding four touchdown receptions for the Super Bowl runner-ups. Diggs received a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 87.5 a year ago, which was seventh best among graded wide receivers.

He’s still got plenty left in the tank, but it appears as if, at least for now, the Bills are all set.

Diggs had a great run with the Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diggs spent four years with the Bills before they traded him to the Houston Texans on Apr. 3, 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick and a boatload of salary cap relief. The move also relieved Buffalo of a significant headache, as Diggs had worn out his welcome at the time and appeared ready to move on himself.

He performed exceptionally well with the Bills, recording four straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, while adding eight touchdowns or more in each of his four years in Buffalo. He never averaged less than 11.1 yards per reception and was a consistent force for quarterback Josh Allen, who came into his own with Diggs as his No. 1 wide receiver.

Brady did acknowledge the fact that the Bills’ front office is always working to improve the team, so he wouldn’t ultimately rule out a move to add Diggs. Still, it appears highly unlikely we will see him back in the red, white and blue any time soon due to the depth the team has added at the position.

“The additions that we have with Skyler [Bell] and DJ [Moore] and the growth of Josh [Palmer] and Keon [Coleman] and getting these other guys [back] that I have so much confidence in,” he said. “Whoever we add to the room is only ever going to make it better, but I love where we’re at and I thought they had a really good offseason and I’m excited about the direction we’re going.”

Bills just added a wide receiver

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with the trade for Moore, which sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears on Mar. 5, and Bell’s selection in the second round at No. 125 overall, the Bills have made a few other supplemental additions throughout the offseason. On Thursday, the team announced two signings, including that of veteran Deven Thompkins.

Thompkins is a fifth-year pro who will look to make the team as a punt or kick returner. As it stands today, it appears as if Moore, Bell, Coleman, Palmer and Khalil Shakir are the team’s top five options, while Tyrell Shavers remains on the mend with a knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Buffalo also has Trent Sherfield and Mecole Hardman, among a few others, but the pecking order appears relatively clear with a month and a half to go until training camp.