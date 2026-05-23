Stefon Diggs Ignites Bills Reunion Buzz With Cryptic Social Media Post

In need of a No. 1 wide receiver for their budding superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills traded for Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2020 season. Buffalo sent three picks, including a first-rounder, to the Minnesota Vikings for Diggs and a late-round pick.

Diggs and Allen worked together well from the start as the wideout led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yardage (1,535 yards) that season. He continued to deliver throughout his tenure in Buffalo, to the point that he signed a four-year extension worth $96 million, which should have kept him in Buffalo through the 2027 season.

As fans know, that wasn't how things played out. Not long after Diggs landed his extension, things began to unravel. By the end of 2023, Diggs' production began to drop and he was seen visibly frustrated on the sidelines, which included an outburst aimed at Allen during their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs was traded the following offseason to the Houston Texans, where he restructured his contract to become a free agent in 2025. Following a campaign shortened by a torn ACL, Diggs signed a three-year $69 million deal with the New England Patriots but was released after one year. Now back on the free agency market, Diggs has sparked discussion about a reunion in Buffalo after posting a video of himself in a Bills' uniform saying he might want to "get back in that 14."

Should the Bills be interested in a reunion with Stefon Diggs?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Kirby Leei-Imagn Images

Diggs proved in 2025 that he can still play at a high level, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He even helped the Patriots get to the Super Bowl.

As for his relationship with Buffalo, Bills On SI Writer Khari Demos wrote about Diggs having love for the fans, while saying he still believes in Allen. Buffalo, however, might not be willing to bring him back even if Diggs says part of him wishes things went differently.

Sure, the Bills have yet to truly replace Diggs, but they hope recent acquisition D.J. Moore can provide a spark as the starter opposite Khalil Shakir. They also have high hopes for rookie Skyler Bell, who is an ideal fit in Joe Brady's offense.

Even if Diggs would provide an upgrade from a talent standpoint, the Bills made the decision to move on to help build better team chemistry. That remains a backbone of the franchise, and bringing in someone who has a history of burning bridges would be counterproductive in the long run.