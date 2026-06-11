Bills Sign Former Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins After Thrilling Minicamp Tryout

As if the trade for DJ Moore and drafting Skyler Bell weren’t enough, the Buffalo Bills added to their wide receiver corps once again on Thursday, bringing in veteran Deven Thompkins.

Thompkins participated in a tryout during Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice, during which he thrilled reporters on hand with a spectacular grab. According to Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino, Thompkins made a highlight-reel catch despite solid coverage from the player defending him, causing the “entire offensive sideline” to erupt with approval.

Apparently that left a positive mark on Bills general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane and first-year head coach Joe Brady, who made the decision to sign Thompkins with weeks to go until training camp. Thompkins is 26 years old and has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons during his young career.

Thompkins is a possible special teams addition

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it’s highly unlikely the Bills would bring him in for his offensive prowess, Thompkins could be a valuable piece for the team to add to its special teams unit.

Despite Ray Davis’ All-Pro honor as the league’s top kick returner, Buffalo was abysmal on punt returns a season ago, finishing tied for fourth-worst in the NFL with a measly punt return average of 6.5 yards per return. Thompkins has averaged 8.8 yards per punt return throughout his career, which has consisted of 42 return opportunities.

Khalil Shakir has been the Bills’ top punt returner the past few seasons, but it’s likely they will look to change course moving forward as they hope to better protect their leading receiver from a season ago. Thompkins would join fellow Buffalo WR Mecole Hardman as another option to send back deep on fourth down. Buffalo also drafted Jalon Kilgore in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and he could also factor into the punt return competition.

Other moves made after minicamp

Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Max Tomczak (4) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Along with signing Thompkins, the Bills also welcomed back another WR, Max Tomczak, who had signed with Buffalo previously as an undrafted free agent on Apr. 27, but was released earlier during the offseason. In a corresponding move, the Bills waived WR Gabriel Benyard.

Additionally, the Bills waived cornerback Dorian Strong with an injury designation and did the same with undrafted running back Desmond Reid. However, the plan for Strong appears to be for the Bills to re-sign him and place him on Injured Reserve.

That could lead to the team signing veteran free agent Tre’Davious White, who remains a free agent despite a solid 2025 season in which he started all but one game for the Bills.