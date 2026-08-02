Bills' Joe Brady Leaves Door Open for Stefon Diggs Reunion

The Buffalo Bills are nearly through their first week of training camp and there's been plenty to keep an eye on. As expected, some of the top storylines center around new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, as he instills a new scheme. There's also no shortage of new players working their way onto the team, including two wide receivers: veteran DJ Moore and rookie Skyler Bell.

Even with Moore and Bell playing well, there's outside speculation that Buffalo could add help at wide receiver. One name that continues to be floated is Stefon Diggs, who spent four years in Buffalo. During his tenure with the Bills, he was Josh Allen's number one target, and had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Diggs sparked those rumors when he posted a photo of himself in a Bills uniform this offseason. Teammates such as C.J.Gardner-Johnson and Dion Dawkins have added fuel to that fire, by saying that the team should bring Diggs back for another stint. Head coach Joe Brady initially shut these rumors down during minicamp, but his recent comments suggest the door might be closed, but perhaps it isn't locked.

While speaking with Kay Adams on Up & Adams, Brady was quick to sing the praises of Diggs. He told Adams that the offense he runs, as well as the ascension of Josh Allen, might never have happened if not for Diggs and what he brought to the franchise.

"Stef was awesome for us here. I mean, look, Stef, the success that he had in Buffalo, like part of the offense that I'm running and we're continuing to elevate, it was him coming here. And what he was able to do with our offense continue to get us to this point, right? And we wouldn't have, Josh wouldn't have continued to elevate the career that he had without a guy like Stefon Diggs," Brady said.

Could Stefon Diggs return to Buffalo?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs upfield after making a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After his praise for Diggs, Brady was asked by Adams if there was anything to the whispers about a reunion, or if this was nothing more than a "cute storyline." Brady declined to shut the door on pursuing Diggs, and instead put the onus on general manager Brandon Beane.

"Yeah, I don't know anything. I know Beane's always with the mindset that he's, look, we're always out there and rolling," Brady said.

Brady did say that he loves the current group of receivers, which could suggest he's not too worried about adding any outside help.

"I love the way our receiver room is rolling right now and the confidence they're playing with and the connection that they're rolling with. So I'm excited for us to come out here and compete today."

Do the Bills need Stefon Diggs?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo moved on from Diggs for multiple reasons, but arguably the biggest was their desire to get more players involved in offense, rather than leaning on one player. Their "everybody eats" mentality isn't without fault, but adding Diggs could conflict with this approach.

That said, as long as DJ Moore continues to shine the way he has early in camp, there's no reason to entertain a reunion with Diggs.