Bills, Steelers Tabbed as Potential Trade Partners for Two Different Players

The Buffalo Bills should be exploring all avenues to improve their roster between now and the Nov. 10 trade deadline as the team looks to make a push for its first ever Super Bowl this season.

The Bills could use more help on the defensive side of the ball in particular, with cornerback and linebacker often being cited as positions where the team could use an upgrade.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon agrees with those two positions being needs for Buffalo, and as such he pegged two Pittsburgh Steelers players as possible trade targets for the Bills.

One is linebacker Patrick Queen, and the other is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Why Steelers could trade Samuel, Queen

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) on the field before the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.s | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Gagnon's explanation for why the Steelers could trade those players.

"Queen is another Pittsburgh veteran in a contract year who could become a trade piece for the Steelers if they fall out of playoff contention early," Gagnon said.

"Samuel is a proven veteran on a cheap one-year deal in Pittsburgh, but the cornerback-rich Steelers could bail on that if they aren't getting much use out of him or they find themselves selling ahead of the deadline," Gagnon wrote.

Why Bills need help at cornerback, linebacker

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gagnon also gave his reasons for why the Bills need help at both cornerback and linebacker.

"The team should expect Hairston to develop in Year 2, but the depth chart could become vulnerable if his progress stalls or injuries strike," Gagnon said. "Davison Igbinosun is a second-round rookie, while Jordan Hancock is realistically more of a safety who was limited as a fifth-round rookie in 2025."

"The group has depth, particularly with rookie Elarms-Orr shining this summer and Shaq Thompson on the practice squad," he said. "Still, Buffalo is expected to use 3-4 looks often, and Bernard and Williams project as replacement-level starters as the team moves on from the Matt Milano era. "Injuries are also a concern for both starters."

As Gagnon notes, the Bills have a shaky situation at cornerback. The hope is that Hairston solidifies himself as a starter, but there's no guarantee that happens after his disappointing rookie season. We also have no idea what to expect from Igbinosun if he gets called into significant action for any reason.

Linebacker isn't as shaky, with the Bills having more proven talent there. The biggest concern we see from that group is injury, as Bernard has struggled with them in recent years.

Elarms-Orr was impressive this offseason and his arrow is no doubt pointing up, but he's still a wild card with zero regular season games under his belt.

Would Steelers actually trade Queen, Samuel?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is zero chance either one of these players is traded before the start of the season, or even early in it.

Pittsburgh does not have a viable replacment for Queen on its roster, and Pittsburgh would be seriously thin in the depth department without Samuel.

However, things could change closer to the trade deadline if Pittsburgh finds itself having a bad season.

Both Samuel and Queen are in the final year of their respective contracts and Queen in particular has been viewed as someone who is considered unlikely to have a future in Pittsburgh after a disappointing stint with the team.

Should Bills consider either player if available?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That will depend upon how things transpire at cornerback and linebacker. First and foremost, health is a crucial part of the equation.

From there, if Elarms-Orr can prove to be a reliable third 'backer and Hairston manages to take that next step and Igbinosun and Dee Alford amount to strong depth, no moves will be needed.

However, if disaster strikes, the Bills should absolutely make a play for one or both, depending on where their needs.

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