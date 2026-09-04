Three Available Players the Buffalo Bills Should Kick the Tires On

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills decided to kick the tires on seven players. They brought in fullback Brock Lampe as well as six different defensive tackles for a workout.

The Bills had Reggie Gilliam at fullback for the past six years, but he signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. Despite having Ben VanSumeren and Jackson Acker during training camp, Buffalo kept no fullbacks on the 53-man roster but could be considering adding someone to fill that void.

As for defensive tackle, that's one of the team's primary positions of concern. The Bills were terrible against the run in 2025 and should continue to explore all options to ensure they shore that up.

Those spots aren't the only areas of concern, however. Buffalo has a couple of areas where they could stand to add some help, and that's why they should kick the tires on one of these three free agents.

Thayer Munford Jr., OT

New England Patriots offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo feels good about their starting tackles with Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown on either side. Behind them, there are more questions than answers. Their current swing tackle is Tylan Grable, who has played in just five games in his career. Their other option is Jude Bowry, who struggled during his preseason appearances.

That's why the Bills should be willing to bring in someone such as Thayer Munford, who has 20 starts in 51 career games. Munford spent 2025 with the Patriots and had knee surgery in the offseason, but is healthy and ready to contribute. Adding Munford would give Buffalo a far more experienced option in case one of their starters suffered an injury.

Tre'Davious White, CB

Buffalo Bills CB Tre'davious White celebrates after an interception during AFC Divisional Round game against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre'Davious White returned to the Bills in 2025 after spending the previous season playing for the Rams and Ravens. White started 16 games for the Bills and gave them some much-needed help at cornerback. He's still a free agent and general manager Brandon Beane recently said they are keeping tabs on White. The Bills went thin at cornerback on the 53-man roster and can solve any depth concerns by reuniting with White.

Elandon Roberts, LB

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills recently brought back Shaq Thompson, signing him to the practice squad. That was a wise move, but considering the injury concerns they've had at linebacker in recent years, it wouldn't be a bad idea to add another linebacker. One option is Elandon Roberts, who was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roberts has experience with several teams, including the Patriots, who he won two Super Bowls with early in his career. Roberts has played in 157 games and has 684 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and one interception. He would give the Bills some excellent depth at a position where they can use some help.

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