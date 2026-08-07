Brandon Beane Pumps the Brakes on Bills-Von Miller Reunion Talk

Early Friday morning, Von Miller got the rumor mill rolling when he posted a picture of himself in a Buffalo Bills jersey. Miller added the caption "unfinished business," which had fans asking if he was returning to Western New York to help the Bills chase a title.

This is the second time during the week that the reunion talk surfaced. A couple of days before the locker room photo, Miller posted a picture of Josh Allen. That one might've been easier to explain away, but his Friday post felt like Miller announcing his desire to return.

Fans were excited about the prospect, especially after Miller posted nine sacks for the Washington Commanders following his release from Buffalo. That said, they shouldn't get their hopes too high. Following Friday's practice, general manager Brandon Beane was asked if there was any truth to the rumors. Beane didn't slam the door shut, saying he talks to Miller all the time. He then pumped the brakes, saying nothing was imminent between Miller and the Bills.

"I talk to Von all the time, so we're buds" Beane said. "Listen, I love Von. You could name 10 other ex-Bills that if everything lined up right, you wouldn't say no to a guy like that. But beyond that, there's nothing imminent or nothing going on."

Do Bills have room for Von Miller?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As exciting as it could be to have Miller back, especially on a more affordable deal, there might not be room. Buffalo signed Bradley Chubb this offseason, giving them another quality veteran to start opposite Greg Rousseau.

Behind them, the Bills have second-round pick T.J. Parker and Michael Hoecht, who are both expected to have big roles in 2026. Hoecht, who had his first season in Buffalo cut short by an Achilles injury, has been at full speed during camp and recorded two sacks in two games last year.

The Bills also have Javon Solomon, a former fifth-round pick who is expected to improve now that he's playing outside linebacker in Jim Leonhard's defense. Throw in free agency addition Mike Danna and the Bills have more depth than they get credit for.

Bringing back Miller only makes sense if Buffalo doesn't have faith in their rotational players. That's not something they're likely to figure out until the regular season nears, which is when it would make sense to explore adding a veteran such as Miller.

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