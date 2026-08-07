Von Miller Fuels Bills Reunion Buzz With 'Unfinished Business' Post

Von Miller is still looking for a home for the 2026 season, and his recent social media activity is creating speculation that he could be looking for a reunion with the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this week, Bills On SI writer Khari Demos said Miller could be "re-circling the wagons" after posting a photo of Josh Allen on Instagram. While we could argue that photo was simply Miller posting something he found humorous, his latest activity suggests a reunion is on his mind.

Miller shared a picture of himself in the Buffalo locker room wearing his Bills gear. He captioned it "Unfinished business," while adding "And I've been waiting for this." There has been no indication that he has even had discussions with the franchise, but it would be hard to argue that he has no interest in returning.

Von Miller turned back the clock in 2025

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller initially signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in 2022. Unfortunately, he wasn't living up to that salary, which is why Buffalo moved on ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The former Super Bowl MVP signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders after being released and put up impressive numbers. In 17 games with three starts, Miller had 26 tackles and nine sacks. Those numbers were more impressive than the 29 tackles and five sacks Buffalo got from his replacement, Joey Bosa.

Miller has made it clear he wants to continue playing and even at 37 years old, he could still contribute as a situational pass rusher. It could also be fun to see him reunite with former teammate Bradley Chubb, who started alongside Miller in Denver early in his career.

Bills aren't only team Von Miller has shown interest in

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A reunion in Buffalo could seem fun even though it might make for a crowded room on the edge. The Bills already have Chubb, Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, and second-round pick T.J. Parker.

It might also be nothing more than Miller trying to drum up interest. In fact, Miller has been dropping hints that he has eyes on another franchise as well. Prior to his post featuring Josh Allen, Miller made some noise when he posted a picture of himself in Oxnard, California, where he was taking in the Dallas Cowboys training camp.

That had Zach Dimmitt of Cowboys On SI saying Miller's interest in the Cowboys "couldn't be more obvious." It also wasn't the first time the Texas native dropped hints that he would like to join Dallas, but so far there have been no reports that any conversations have struck up between the Cowboys and Miller. That said, it's worth keeping an eye on as he has no issues sharing his interest in playing for a contender.

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