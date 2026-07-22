Projecting Bills’ OLB T.J. Parker’s Rookie Year Using Past Historical Data

Training camp is almost here, Bills Mafia. I bet every eager fan can practically taste it.

While the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been fun, there’s just something about pads popping in the summer, fall, and winter months that get the juices flowing for fans around the country, as well as the world.

Fútbol may have been trending worldwide for the better part of the last month or so, as well as Major League Baseball, but American football will now soon reign supreme for the next seven months.

Get ready, Bills fans.

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans from Hamburg, New York, enjoy the perfect weather as they take in practice during the final day of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, with that in mind, we here at Buffalo Bills On SI have started to turn our attention to the upcoming 2026 NFL season, including all that training camp will soon entail: injury updates, positional battles, breaking news, game previews, and much more.

Make sure to stay tuned right here, folks.

And, in the spirit of forecasting the upcoming season—which will be the first for 36-year-old Joe Brady as an NFL head coach—I’ve decided to take a deeper dive into what fans might be able to expect from Buffalo’s 2026 rookie class in terms of production on the field.

Looking back at past data from the previous five NFL drafts, I will use that information from players at similar positions that Buffalo selected this spring to help better predict what each player might achieve on the gridiron in their rookie season with the Bills in Western New York.

First up?

Buffalo’s de-facto first-rounder: OLB T.J. Parker.

Nov. 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks QB Lanorris Sellers (16) attempts a pass while being pressured by former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Background on the T.J. Parker pick for Buffalo

After trading back three times in Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft, which ultimately landed the team out of the round altogether on the first night of the league-wide event this past April, the Bills eventually wound up selecting 21-year-old EDGE defender T.J. Parker out of Clemson University with the 35th overall pick in the second round on April 24.

The pick was a bit of a head-scratching selection to some.

Many fans and professional pundits thought that Buffalo would take a defensive tackle like Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald or Georgia’s Christen Miller with their first pick . . . but, obviously, that didn’t happen on Day Two.

Instead, Brandon Beane—who can now claim being the team’s president of football operations to go along with his previous singular title of general manager—decided that the former Clemson Tigers defender was the player that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard needed in his new 3-4 system moving forward in Western New York.

Nov. 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Former University of Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard watches his team warm up prior to the start of the Badgers' collegiate football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Phenix City, Alabama, native declared for this year’s draft after spending three seasons on the campus in Clemson, South Carolina, and it was for good reason.

Bills’ rookie defender was seemingly destined for NFL

Aside from the concerns surrounding the program after longtime head coach Dabo Swinney’s disastrous 7-6 season with the Tigers last year, which included a measly 4-4 mark in ACC play, Parker had seemingly done everything that he could individually on the field in college.

From 2023 to 2025, the 6-foot-3, 263-pound EDGE defender registered 126 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections in 39 career games according to Sports Reference.

Parker broke out as a legitimate future top NFL draft prospect during his sophomore season in 2024 when he managed to rack up career-highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (19.5), sacks (11), and forced fumbles (6), which also led the ACC that year and is still a single-season record for the Clemson program.

Keeping that all in mind, he clearly has the talent.

Dec. 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after making a play during the second quarter of the 2024 ACC championship game between the Tigers and the Southern Methodist Mustangs | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’ll just be a matter of how well—and quickly—the former Central High School star can get adjusted to the professional game.

But, despite the uncertainties that surround his future impact in 2026, Parker’s new teammates in Buffalo, particularly veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver, think that the rookie outside linebacker can be a “cheat code” for the Bills during his rookie season.

The former Clemson Tiger, however, is well aware that it will take a lot of hard work to make Oliver’s defensive dreams a reality in Year One.

However, Parker also knows he was meant for this moment.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around, like, man, ‘I really play for the Buffalo Bills.’ And, it’s like a surreal moment every time I walk in the building: just seeing everything and just really living out my childhood dreams,” rookie defender T.J. Parker said in a recent interview on the Centered on Buffalo podcast with former Bills’ center Eric Wood.

Clemson University's head football coach Dabo Swinney (left) rubs Howard’s Rock while standing beside Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) prior to the start of a collegiate football game between Clemson and Louisiana State University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think for me early on—you know—I had a lot of anger just because I looked at my dad as my superhero. So, for him to go be deployed (in the Army) and be gone for months and months, even years at times, that’s when my anger built up. And, I told my mom when I was 4, like, ‘I want to hit somebody.’ And, the first thing she said was, ‘I got the sport for you.’

“Threw me in football—I got the big helmet on, long mouthpiece—and I’m just flying around hitting people. My mom said, ‘Look, you can go hit people, hurt people as much as you want to with no consequences.’ And, all I heard was I get ‘no consequences.’

“So, I’d be flying around hitting people, having fun. And, that’s when I started trying to play other sports—basketball, baseball—and I started tackling people in them sports: (right then) I knew. I knew what my destiny was.”

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker (99) performs a pass-rushing drill with Bills outside linebackers coach Bobby April III (right) during the team's veteran mandatory minicamp practice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where does Parker stack up against fellow rookies in top-64 of 2026 NFL Draft?

His destiny, though, might have to wait a while longer.

Parker isn’t coming into Buffalo this season as the top pass-rushing option: not even close.

Veterans like Gregory Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht, Javon Solomon, and even Mike Danna will all have something to say in the competition for playing time at outside linebacker, so it might be a bit difficult to see the field early and often for the former Army brat.

Oct. 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45), defensive end Greg Rousseau (50), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91), and defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) celebrate a sack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, given that the former Clemson Tiger was the seventh player taken at the EDGE position in the draft out of a total of 12 players in the first two rounds this spring, it’s a bit hard to decipher what exactly his rookie stat sheet will look like when all is said and done at the end of his first NFL season for Buffalo.

First, let’s look at how his 2025 collegiate production stacks up against the other 11 players selected within the first 64 picks of this year’s draft.

(*All stats per Sports Reference*)

2026 NFL Draft

April 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A general view of the draft stage during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 1

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech University, New York Jets

2025 College Stats : 14 games; 52 tackles, 19.5 TFLs, 14.5 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PD, 1 FR

5. Arvell Reese, Ohio State University, New York Giants

2025 College Stats : 14 games; 69 tackles, 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks. 2 PD

15. Rueben Bain Jr., University of Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 College Stats : 16 games; 54 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 PD

22. Akheem Mesidor, University of Miami, Los Angeles Chargers

2025 College Stats : 15 games; 63 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, 4 FF

23. Malachi Lawrence, University of Central Florida, Dallas Cowboys

2025 College Stats : 12 games; 28 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7 sacks, 3 PD, 2 FF

31. Keldric Faulk, Auburn University, Tennessee Titans

2025 College Stats : 12 games; 29 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 PD, 1 FR

Round 2

35. T.J. Parker, Clemson University, Buffalo Bills

2025 College Stats : 12 games; 37 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 FR, 1 PD

40. R Mason Thomas, University of Oklahoma, Kansas City Chiefs

2025 College Stats : 10 games; 26 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 Def. TD

41. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M University, Cincinnati Bengals

2025 College Stats : 13 games; 31 tackles, 14 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 6 PD, 1 FF

44. Derrick Moore, University of Michigan, Detroit Lions

2025 College Stats : 12 games; 30 tackles; 10.5 TFLs, 10 sacks, 3 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR

45. Zion Young, University of Missouri, Baltimore Ravens

2025 College Stats : 13 games; 42 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PD

55. Gabe Jacas, University of Illinois, New England Patriots

2025 College Stats : 12 games; 43 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 11 sacks, 3 FF, 1 PD

Historical data for EDGE defenders selected in first two rounds from 2021-2025

At first glance of those statistics, it appears that Parker was selected around just about where he should’ve been based simply on the “bare-bones” data alone.

Yes, I understand that the impact of a player goes deeper than just box-score numbers, but . . . guess what?

Those numbers do matter, too. We’re not talking about “almost” being good enough.

The proof is in the production.

Dec. 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) rushes the passer during the first round for the 2024 College Football Playoffs against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So, just how much production will there be based on what past history says over the last five years?

Let’s dive a little deeper to see, shall we?

First two rounds of NFL draft is tricky in terms of landing pass-rushers

In addition to looking at last season’s collegiate production from this year’s crop of rookie pass-rushers, I also looked at the rookie seasons of each of the EDGE defenders selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft from 2021 to 2025.

Any guesses on how many times that a player at the premium pass-rushing position has been selected within the first two rounds over that span?

No? Well, I’ve got you covered.

The number is 53.

Dec. 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy (13) rolls out of the pocket to avoid being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau (50) during the first half of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And—out of those players—30 of them have been selected in the first round, while the 23 others have been taken in the second round.

The statistics vary quite a bit.

Mid-to-late second-round picks like the Carolina Panthers’ Nic Scourton and (formerly) the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari have had just as much success in their rookie campaigns as top first-rounders like former Las Vegas Raiders’ pass-rusher Tyree Wilson, who is now with the New Orleans Saints, or Indianapolis Colts’ EDGE defender Laiatu Latu, who was the top pass-rushing option selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts out of UCLA at pick No. 15.

As always, the draft is seemingly a crap shoot.

But, here are the averages for the 53 rookie pass-rushers that were selected in the first two rounds of the draft from 2021-2025:

Tackles : 29.4; QB Hits : 8.5; Tackles For Losses (TFLs) : 4.9; Sacks : 3.4

Pass Deflections (PD) : 1.2; Forced Fumbles (FF) : 0.6; Fumble Recoveries (FR) : 0.5

Not as impressive of a stat line as you probably might’ve hoped I’m assuming, right?

Well, like I said, the NFL Draft is kind of like playing the lottery . . . or, if you’re a classic movie lover, it’s like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get.

And, even if that first initial bite out of the box doesn’t necessarily satisfy your craving, sometimes—like a fine wine—players get better with age.

The more experience they gain, the better they begin to perform on Sundays. For example, look no further than Denver Broncos All-Pro outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who finished the past two seasons combined with 94 total tackles, 52 QB hits, 30 TFLs, 27.5 sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.

Those stats are incredible, but it wasn’t such a hot start when Bonitto was just a rookie as the former No. 64 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft finished his professional debut with only 14 total tackles, three quarterback hits, one-and-a-half sacks, one TFL, and one forced fumble in 15 games, which included one start.

So, as you can clearly see, it’s not always time to hit the panic button if the adjustment period is a little longer than expected.

But, even still, for as many success stories as there are like Bonitto, there are also several other horror stories like former Detroit Lions defensive end Joshua Paschal (No. 46 pick, 2022) or former Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher Isaiah Foskey (No. 40 pick, 2023), who are now either out of the league or with a different team from the franchise that originally selected them.

You just never know how things will pan out in terms of player development.

Dec. 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter of the 2024 ACC championship game against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projecting Parker’s rookie stats for 2026

However, that’s what makes the game so exciting and the draft so intriguing.

Now, with all of the data scoured through, where will Parker’s 2026 production stack up against the past 53 other EDGE defenders in the five years prior to this year’s draft?

Well, based on the information I found—which you can see below for your viewing pleasure—I believe that Parker will have a slightly better rookie debut than what the averages told us.

Former Clemson University defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates after making a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter of a collegiate football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, I’m going to go with the following stat line: 36 tackles, 13 QB hits, six TFLs, five sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

There you have it, Bills Mafia. There’s not even a reason to watch Parker’s rookie season now.

I mean, you already know what he’s going to do . . . right?

If only.

Anyway, I hope you all enjoyed that deep dive. It should’ve at least helped scratch the “football itch” a little bit until training camp opens up next week.

I hope so, anyway. But, fear not, football is soon on the way!

NFL rookie statistics for all 53 EDGE defenders drafted from 2021-2025

(*All stats per Pro Football Reference*)

2021 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Round 1

12. Micah Parsons, Penn State University, Dallas Cowboys (Green Bay Packers in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 16 games (16 starts); 84 tackles, 30 QB hits, 20 TFLs, 13 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PD

Playoff Stats : 1 game (1 start); 9 total tackles, 1 TFL

16. Zaven Collins, University of Tulsa, Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Stats : 17 games (6 starts); 25 tackles, 3 PD, 1 TFL

Playoff Stats : 1 game (1 start); 2 total tackles

18. Jaelan Phillips, University of Miami, Miami Dolphins (Carolina Panthers in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (5 starts); 42 tackles, 16 QB hits, 9 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 PD

21. Kwity Paye, University of Michigan, Indianapolis Colts (Las Vegas Raiders in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 15 games (15 starts); 32 tackles, 10 QB hits, 4 sacks, 3 TFLs, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 PD

28. Payton Turner, University of Houston, New Orleans Saints (Detroit Lions in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 5 games (0 starts); 12 tackles, 3 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 1 sack

30. Greg Rousseau, University of Miami, Buffalo Bills

Rookie Stats : 17 game (17 starts); 50 tackles, 10 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 INT

Playoff Stats : 2 games (2 starts); 3 tackles

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the third quarter of last season's AFC divisional-round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

31. Odafe Oweh, Penn State, Baltimore Ravens (Washington Commanders in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 15 games (2 starts); 33 tackles, 15 QB hits, 5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 3 FF, 2 FR, 1 PD

32. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, University of Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Retired)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (6 starts); 29 tackles, 10 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 PD

Playoff Stats : 2 games (0 starts); 1 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Round 2

50. Azeez Ojulari, University of Georgia, New York Giants (Atlanta Falcons)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (13 starts); 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, 8 sacks, 8 TFLs, 2 PD, 1 FF

54. Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt University, Indianapolis Colts (Chicago Bears)

Rookie Stats : 10 games (0 starts); 6 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 FF, 0.5 sack(s)

61. Boogie Basham Jr., Wake Forest University, Buffalo Bills (D.C. Defenders/UFL in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 8 games (0 starts); 18 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 QB hits, 2.5 sacks

Playoff Stats : 2 games (0 starts); 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL

2022 NFL Draft

Aug. 5, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft cards of first-round picks Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Derek Stingley (Texans), and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Jets) are shown | USA TODAY Sports

Round 1

1. Travon Walker, University of Georgia, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookie Stats : 15 games (14 starts); 49 tackles, 10 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF

Playoff Stats : 2 games (2 starts); 5 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 TFL, 1 PD, 0.5 sack(s)

2. Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan, Detroit Lions

Rookie Stats : 17 games (17 starts); 52 tackles, 15 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 PD, 3 INT, 2 FR

5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, University of Oregon, New York Giants

Rookie Stats : 14 games (14 starts); 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, 6 TFLs, 5 PD, 4 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR

Playoff Stats : 2 games (2 starts); 11 tackles, 1 QB hit. *Had FR TD in regular season*

26. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State University, New York Jets (Tennessee Titans in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 14 games (0 starts); 29 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 2.5 sacks. *Had 1 safety*

30. George Karlaftis, Purdue University, Kansas City Chiefs

Rookie Stats : 17 games (17 starts); 33 tackles, 11 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 7 PD, 6 sacks, 2 FR

Playoff Stats : 3 games (3 starts); 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL. *Chiefs won Super Bowl*

Round 2

33. Logan Hall, University of Houston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Houston Texans in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 12 tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks

Playoff Stats : 1 tackle

38. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State University, Atlanta Falcons (Philadelphia Eagles in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 16 games (1 start); 30 tackles, 11 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 PD

40. Boye Mafe, University of Minnesota, Seattle Seahawks (Cincinnati Bengals in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (3 starts); 41 tackles, 4 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 3 sacks

Playoff Stats : 1 game (0 starts); 2 tackles

45. David Ojabo, University of Michigan, Baltimore Ravens (Miami Dolphins in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 2 games (0 starts); 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 QB hit

Playoff Stats : 1 game (0 starts); *No Stats Recorded*

46. Joshua Paschal, University of Kentucky, Detroit Lions (Current NFL Free Agent in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 10 games (4 starts); 16 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs

56. Sam Williams, Ole Miss, Dallas Cowboys

Rookie Stats : 15 games (0 starts); 22 tackles, 10 TFLs, 9 QB hits, 4 sacks, 3 FR, 1 FF, 1 PD

Playoff Stats : 2 games (0 starts); *No Stats Recorded*

61. Drake Jackson, USC, San Francisco 49ers (Washington Commanders in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 15 games (0 starts); 14 tackles, 8 PD, 6 QB hits, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs, 1 INT

64. Nik Bonitto, University of Oklahoma, Denver Broncos

Rookie Stats : 15 games (1 start); 14 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 FF

2023 NFL Draft

April 26, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; The 2023 NFL Draft logo at Union Station. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Round 1

3. Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama, Houston Texans

Rookie Stats : 15 games (13 starts); 45 tackles, 22 QB hits, 10 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 PD

Playoff Stats : 2 games (2 starts); 4 tackles, 2 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

7. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech University, Las Vegas Raiders (New Orleans Saints in ‘26)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 29 tackles, 8 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 1 FF, 1 FR

13. Lukas Van Ness, University of Iowa, Green Bay Packers

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 32 tackles, 10 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 PD

Playoff Stats : 2 games (0 starts); 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

15. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State University, New York Jets

Rookie Stats : 15 games (0 starts); 14 tackles, 5 QB hits, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

28. Myles Murphy, Clemson University, Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 20 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits, 3 TFLs

30. Nolan Smith Jr., University of Georgia, Philadelphia Eagles

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 18 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Playoff Stats : 1 game (0 starts); 4 tackles, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sacks(s)

31. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State University, Kansas City Chiefs

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 14 tackles, 7 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 FF, 0.5 sacks

Playoff Stat : 1 game (0 starts); 1 tackle, 1 TFL. *Chiefs Won Super Bowl*

Round 2

37. Derick Hall, Auburn University, Seattle Seahawks

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 38 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 1 PD

40. Isaiah Foskey, University of Notre Dame, New Orleans Saints (Cincinnati Bengals)

Rookie Stats : 10 games (0 starts); 9 tackles, 1 PD

41. B.J. Ojulari, LSU, Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 40 tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 PD

46. Keion White, Georgia Tech, New England Patriots (San Francisco 49ers)

Rookie Stats : 16 games (4 starts); 26 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3 TFLs, 3 PD, 1 sack

54. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie Stats : 17 games (11 starts); 53 tackles, 12 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

2024 NFL Draft

April 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A general overall view of the 2024 NFL Draft logo on the Draft Theater stage at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Round 1

15. Laiatu Latu, UCLA, Indianapolis Colts

Rookie Stats : 17 games (1 start); 32 tackles, 12 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

17. Dallas Turner, University of Alabama, Minnesota Vikings

Rookie Stats : 16 games (0 starts); 20 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 PD

Playoff Stats : 1 game (0 starts); 1 tackle

19. Jared Verse, Florida State University, Los Angeles Rams (Cleveland Browns)

Rookie Stats : 17 games (16 starts); 66 tackles, 18 QB hits, 11 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR/PD

Playoff Stats : 2 games (2 starts); 6 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 FR. *Had FR TD*

21. Chop Robinson, Penn State University, Miami Dolphins

Rookie Stats : 17 games (1 start); 26 tackles, 14 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 6 sacks, 4 PD

27. Darius Robinson, University of Missouri, Arizona Cardinals

Rookie Stats : 6 games (0 starts); 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL

Round 2

56. Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan University, (Dallas Cowboys, 2024-2025)

Rookie Stats : 11 games (1 start); 14 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 FR, 1 PD

57. Chris Braswell, University of Alabama, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Stats : 17 games (0 starts); 18 tackles, 8 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Playoff Stats : 1 game (0 starts); 1 QB hit

2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft logo is seen carved into blocks of cheese during the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Lambeau Field | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round 1

3. Abdul Carter, Penn State University, New York Giants

Rookie Stats : 17 games (6 starts); 43 tackles, 23 QB hits, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 FR

11. Mykel Williams, University of Georgia, San Francisco 49ers

Rookie Stats : 9 games (9 starts); 20 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 FR

15. Jalon Walker, University of Georgia, Atlanta Falcons

Rookie Stats : 15 games (9 starts); 36 tackles, 9 QB hits, 5.5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

17. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M University, Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie Stats : 8 games (5 starts); 11 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD

26. James Pearce Jr., University of Tennessee, Atlanta Falcons

Rookie Stats : 17 games (3 starts); 26 tackles, 16 QB hits, 10.5 sacks, 10 TFLs, 5 PD, 1 FF/FR

Round 2

44. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, Dallas Cowboys

Rookie Stats : 17 games (9 starts); 40 tackles, 12 QB hits, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF. *Had 1 Safety*

45. J.T. Tuimolaou, Ohio State University, Indianapolis Colts

Rookie Stats : 13 games (0 starts); 17 tackles, 6 QB hits, 1 TFL

51. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M University, Carolina Panthers

Rookie Stats : 17 games (8 starts); 47 tackles, 9 QB hits, 7 TFLs, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Playoff Stats : 1 game (1 start); 1 tackle

52. Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA, Tennessee Titans

Rookie Stats : 6 games (2 starts); 13 tackles, 2 QB hits, 2 TFLs

59. Mike Green, Marshall University, Baltimore Ravens

Rookie Stats : 17 games (2 starts); 41 tackles, 14 QB hits, 7 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FR